Ukraine Claims Destruction of Russian Helicopters in Airstrike

In a recent development, Ukraine has announced that it successfully destroyed nine Russian helicopters in an air strike on two cities in the Russian-occupied east of the country. According to a statement from the Ukrainian special forces, the air strike targeted not only the helicopters but also an air defense system, various equipment, and a munitions dump in the cities of Berdyansk and Luhansk. The operation allegedly resulted in the death and injury of dozens of Russian troops.

While there has been no independent confirmation of the attack, the Russian military has yet to comment on the matter. Vladimir Rogov, the Russian-appointed governor of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, stated that the air defense systems successfully intercepted enemy rockets over Berdyansk. However, he did not provide any information regarding casualties or damage.

Although unverified, a video that surfaced on a pro-Russian social media account purportedly shows explosions and flying rockets in Berdyansk, with a voiceover claiming that an ammunition dump has been hit. Additionally, a Russian blogger reported an attack on an airfield with US-made ATACMS rockets, inflicting significant damage to both personnel and technology.

The attack on Berdyansk occurred at 04:00 local time (01:00 GMT), while the strike on Luhansk happened at 11:00 local time. It is important to note that Berdyansk is located approximately 85km (53 miles) from the nearest front line, while Luhansk is nearly 100km away.

Amidst the ongoing clashes along the front line, Ukrainian-held towns like Avdiivka, Kupyansk, and Lyman have been subjected to intense bombardment from Russian forces. Ukraine’s emergency services have reported a dormitory building being destroyed in an attack on Slovyansk, with two individuals believed to be trapped under the rubble. Meanwhile, in Odesa, debris from Russian drones that were shot down damaged a yacht club and several yachts, but no casualties were reported.

As Ukraine continues its efforts to reclaim territory occupied by Russia, particularly in the east and south of the country, it has launched frequent air attacks on Russian positions. This strategy aims to undermine Moscow’s war effort. On the other hand, Russia has also been targeting Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka and Kupyansk, resulting in heavy losses for the Russian forces, as cited in Ukrainian reports.