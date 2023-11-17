Ukraine Conducts Successful Operations, Securing Strategic Advantage

Ukraine’s strategic operations have dealt a significant blow to Russian forces, with British military intelligence confirming retaliatory attacks on two Russian military bases. These precision strikes resulted in the destruction of approximately 15 Russian attack helicopters at the airfields in Luhansk and Berdyansk.

In a groundbreaking move, Ukraine utilized advanced long-range tactical missiles, known as ATACMS, supplied by the United States. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence stated that due to the shortcomings of Russian fixed-wing close air support, Russian defensive lines increasingly rely on rotary wing support against the Ukrainian offensive.

The intelligence report reveals that the Berdyansk airfield served as a vital Forward Operating Base for logistics and offensive/defensive capabilities on the southern axis. The Ukrainian operations have potentially disrupted future Russian defense strategies and additional offensive activities in this region.

As the conflict escalates, the United States, under President Joe Biden’s administration, has taken decisive action to support Ukraine by providing substantial financial aid. President Biden recently announced a proposal for a supplemental funding request totaling $105 billion (€99.13 billion) to reinforce Ukraine, as well as Israel and domestic defense.

Ukraine is set to receive a significant portion of this funding, amounting to $61.4 billion (€57.97 billion). This allocation includes replenishing the specific weapons provided by the Pentagon, ensuring that Ukraine maintains a strong defensive posture against Russian aggression.

The US administration is urging Congress to act swiftly on this legislation, further emphasizing the crucial role of bolstering alliances and supporting Ukraine in its fight against invading Russian forces.

