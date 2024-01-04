Russian Fighter Jet Destroyed at Airbase Inside Ukraine: Reports

Reports have emerged claiming that Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet at an airbase located deep inside Ukraine. According to sources, the attack was carried out by Ukraine’s military intelligence agency. The airbase in question is the Shagol airfield in Chelyabinsk, Russia, which is located approximately 2,000 kilometers east of Ukraine’s border.

The incident comes in the wake of Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk’s statement, in which he claimed that Russia had lost three Su-34s in a single day. However, it is worth noting that other losses of these expensive bombers have been self-inflicted.

In September 2023, Russia’s Defense Ministry revealed that an Su-34 had crashed in the Voronezh region of Russia. Officials stated that the jet was destroyed during a scheduled training flight, possibly due to a technical malfunction. Thankfully, the two crew members were able to eject safely before the crash.

Similarly, in October 2022, another Su-34 crashed into a residential building in Krasnodar Krai, killing 15 people on the ground. The cause of this accident was reported to be an engine ignition during takeoff.

While a report suggested that Ukraine was not involved, a Su-34 also crashed in Yenakievo, located in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, in March 2022.

According to data compiled by Newsweek in August 2023, more than a fifth of Russia’s known manned aircraft and helicopter losses since the start of the war in Ukraine have not been the result of enemy action. Oryx, a Dutch open-source intelligence defense analysis website, has visually confirmed the destruction of 91 Russian aircraft and the damaging of eight since the conflict began. Furthermore, Oryx has also confirmed the destruction of 76 Ukrainian aircraft, with one damaged and one captured.

FAQ:

Q: What is a Sukhoi Su-34 jet?

A: The Sukhoi Su-34 is a Russian-built fighter-bomber aircraft designed to undertake a variety of missions, including ground attack, reconnaissance, and interdiction.

Q: How many Su-34s has Russia lost in the war in Ukraine?

A: While the exact number is uncertain, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk claimed that Russia lost three Su-34s in a single day.

Q: How many Russian and Ukrainian aircraft have been destroyed in the war?

A: According to data from Oryx, 91 Russian aircraft and 76 Ukrainian aircraft have been destroyed since the conflict began.

Q: What caused the crash of the Su-34 in Russia’s Voronezh region?

A: Russian officials stated that the cause of the crash could have been a technical malfunction during a scheduled training flight.

Sources:

– [Newsweek](https://www.newsweek.com)