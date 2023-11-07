Russian Threats Fail as Ships Safely Arrive in Ukrainian Ports

Despite Russia’s threats to target vessels sailing in the Black Sea, ten ships have successfully completed their journeys to major Ukrainian ports in recent weeks. This defiance by the ships signifies Ukraine’s successful attempt to establish its own trade route after the collapse of a safe-corridor agreement with Russia. Although the success is primarily symbolic, it demonstrates Ukraine’s determination to secure its economic independence.

Ship traffic still requires cautious maneuvers close to the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania as vessels head towards Ukraine, as Russia has previously threatened to treat any ships sailing to Ukraine as potentially carrying weapons. Despite these challenges, the recent arrivals of two ships in Odesa, two ships in Chornomorsk, and the New Legacy in Pivdennyi indicate that ships have successfully reached all three deep-sea ports using Ukraine’s temporary corridor.

In addition to the successful arrivals, five vessels that had been stuck in Ukraine since the beginning of the war managed to leave through the same route before any inbound vessels arrived. Although the number of voyages is currently minimal compared to previous years, it is expected to increase as more shipowners recognize the viability and safety of this alternative route.

Previously, Ukraine relied heavily on its deep ports on the Black Sea coast for exporting grain, iron ore, and fertilizers. However, since the invasion, the country has redirected its shipments through other means such as rivers, roads, and railways. Nevertheless, Russia has persistently targeted ports with drones, posing a significant risk to Ukraine’s export capabilities.

As Ukraine continues to navigate these challenges, the United Nations is engaged in discussions with Moscow aimed at reviving the safe-corridor agreement. Reaching an agreement is crucial to minimize risks and ensure safe passage for ships. Additionally, the cost of insuring ships sailing in this risky area remains a concern. However, the fact that insurance broker Miller is now offering “full war risks insurance coverage” for Ukraine Black Sea grain ships indicates growing confidence in the new trade strategy.

The safe arrival of ships in Ukrainian ports not only bolsters Ukraine’s efforts for economic independence but also provides hope for its agriculture sector. This sector, which employed a significant portion of the Ukrainian population, plays a crucial role in global food supplies. With the threat of Russian interference, the successful journeys of these vessels could potentially pave the way for increased exports and economic growth for Ukraine in the future.