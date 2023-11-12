Ukraine’s Defense Minister Faces Uncertainty Over Future Role, Ambassadors Considered

Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, may soon face a change in his position as speculation arises about a potential replacement and a new role as ambassador to the UK. The recent controversy surrounding the purchase of winter jackets for the military has further clouded Reznikov’s political future. While no final decision has been made, sources suggest that Rustem Umerov, the current head of the State Property Fund, is being considered as a replacement for Reznikov. However, Ukrainian politicians have also raised various rumors and opinions on the matter.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a People’s Deputy, recently stated through his Telegram post that Rustem Umerov would be nominated as the new defense minister. Zheleznyak also highlighted that Umerov has held his current position “without any scandal” for a year. Nevertheless, Umerov’s press service has not provided any comments at this time. Reznikov’s press secretary emphasized that the ultimate decision rests with President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet provided any official comments regarding Reznikov’s potential appointment as ambassador to Britain.

Under Ukrainian law, the Minister of Defense is appointed by the parliament, known as the Verkhovna Rada, upon the president’s request. Earlier this week, Reznikov hinted at the possibility of a change in position during a press conference, mentioning that President Zelensky has other projects in which he would like to involve Reznikov.

This is not the first time discussions surrounding the dismissal of Ukraine’s defense minister have emerged. Back in February, a corruption scandal related to the procurement of food for the Ukrainian army led to similar talks about Reznikov’s resignation. At that time, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, was one of the potential candidates to replace him.

The recent procurement scandal involving the purchase of winter jackets has been exposed by Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Nikolov. According to sources at the State Customs Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense acquired 233,000 jackets from a Turkish firm for $20 million. However, during transportation to Ukraine, the price of the jackets surged significantly. Customs documentation revealed that the cost of a batch of 4,900 jackets tripled from $142,000 to $421,000. Moreover, it was discovered that the jackets, despite being advertised as winter wear, turned out to be lightweight.

As Ukraine navigates through this uncertainty, questions arise regarding the future path of its defense ministry. What implications could a change in defense minister bring? How will the accountability and transparency of future procurements be ensured? Ukraine’s desire to enhance its defense capability and strengthen security architecture remains vital. As the process unfolds, it remains to be seen who will ultimately hold the important position of defense minister and how they will contribute to Ukraine’s defense strategy.

