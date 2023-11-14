Ukraine Takes Bold Action to Protect Its Interests in the Black Sea

Amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the Ukrainian military has declared that Russian ports and ships in the Black Sea can now be targeted as legitimate military objectives. This move comes in response to Russia’s withdrawal from the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal and its recent missile attacks on Ukrainian agricultural stores and ports. Oleg Ustenko, an economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized that Ukraine’s maritime infrastructure has been consistently under attack.

In an attempt to weaken Moscow’s war machine, Ukraine has designated the waters surrounding Russia’s Black Sea ports as a “war risk area” from August 23 onwards. This decision has led to skyrocketing insurance rates for ships operating in the region, potentially jeopardizing one of Russia’s main export routes for oil and oil products that plays a crucial role in financing its military actions against Ukraine.

The current situation adds an additional layer of danger to an already volatile region. Byron McKinney, director with S&P Global Market Intelligence, highlighted that the Black Sea has become an increasingly unsafe place for international shipping. Many vessels avoid the area altogether, and those that do venture into the region face exorbitant insurance rates that will only continue to rise.

One recent incident involved a Russian tanker, the Sig, which was hit near Ukraine’s occupied Crimean peninsula. Ukrainian officials suspect that a sea drone launched the attack on the vessel’s engine room. Such occurrences raise concerns about the safety of both commercial and civilian vessels operating in proximity to Russia’s military installations and trade ports. The risk to international trade is particularly significant, as Russia’s Black Sea ports handle millions of barrels of crude oil and other fuels destined for global markets.

The shipping industry and traders will undoubtedly be faced with tough decisions in light of the growing conflict. The International Chamber of Shipping, which represents shipowners and operators, has refrained from commenting on whether its members will be deterred from conducting business in the Black Sea. However, this situation should serve as a wake-up call for Western companies to reevaluate their relationship with Russia. Continuing to deliver Russian oil under these circumstances is increasingly unjustifiable from legal, moral, and economic perspectives. The rising risk in the region will inevitably lead to significantly higher insurance costs, making these deliveries unprofitable and putting vessels and crews at immense risk.

As the situation escalates, it remains to be seen whether major companies involved in insuring and financing these operations will continue to turn a blind eye. It is crucial for them to recognize the reality unfolding in the Black Sea and reassess their involvement in this high-risk environment.

