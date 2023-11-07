In a groundbreaking move, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has released a set of rules for civilian hackers involved in cyber-warfare. Described as a “Geneva Code of cyber-war,” these rules aim to promote the protection of civilians and limit the impact of cyber-attacks on public services.

While initially met with skepticism, the rules have gained the support of the two largest hacktivist groups involved in the Ukraine conflict. Both the pro-Russian hacking group Killnet and the IT Army of Ukraine have pledged to comply with the ICRC rules.

By adhering to these guidelines, hacktivist groups will refrain from targeting civilian infrastructure and, instead, focus their efforts on government or military entities. This commitment will undoubtedly lead to a significant reduction in the number of cyber-attacks causing disruption to ordinary citizens in Ukraine and Russia.

Killmilk, the leader of Killnet, expressed his agreement with the ICRC’s terms and rules, stating that this marks the first step towards peace for his group. With over 90,000 followers, Killnet has been known for low-level disruptive attacks on Ukrainian targets. Although accused of having links to the Kremlin, Killnet denies these claims.

Similarly, the IT Army of Ukraine, boasting a substantial 160,000 members, affirmed its intention to follow the ICRC rules. Despite the potential disadvantage it may pose in their operations, the group’s spokesperson emphasized their commitment to making the best efforts to comply. Notably, attacks on healthcare targets have long been considered off-limits.

While these developments signify progress in the cyber-warfare landscape, it is important to acknowledge that not all hacktivist groups share the same views. Some organizations dedicated to patriotic or ethical causes have expressed their refusal to abide by the ICRC rules.

The release of these rules by the ICRC highlights the escalating nature of cyber-conflicts and the need for international standards to govern such activities. With unprecedented numbers of individuals joining patriotic cyber-gangs, ensuring the protection of civilians has become paramount.

As hacktivist groups in the Ukraine conflict commit to these rules, the stage is set for a significant decrease in cyber-attacks targeting civilians. By redirecting their focus towards official or military targets, these groups can contribute to a more peaceful and controlled cyber-warfare environment.