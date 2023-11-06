Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Advances Further South

Ukraine’s military continues its counteroffensive against Russia, with notable progress reported near the southern city of Zaporizhzhia over the weekend. The goal of the Kyiv forces is to break through Russia’s defenses and advance directly south, all the way to the coast on the Sea of Azov. This strategic move would cut off Russia’s land access route to the long-occupied Crimean Peninsula.

However, Ukraine faces formidable obstacles in their path. Moscow has established extensive barriers across the terrain, including minefields, tank traps, miles of trenches, and other defensive structures. These obstacles have significantly slowed Ukraine’s advance, resulting in a bloody and prolonged battle along the front lines.

Adding to the challenges faced by Ukraine, the Kremlin’s drone warfare campaign persists. Recently, an assault on the Danube River port of Izmail targeted vital Ukrainian infrastructure. While Ukraine’s military successfully downed several Russian drones, some managed to hit their targets and inflict damage on buildings. Izmail has become a crucial transit route for Ukraine’s significant grain exports, particularly after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to withdraw from a U.N. and Turkey-brokered export deal.

Efforts to restore the export agreement have been unsuccessful thus far. Putin met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but no breakthrough was achieved. Putin repeated grievances about the accord, including accusations of Western nations refusing to ease sanctions on Russian banking and insurance services. These sanctions have had a severe impact on Russia’s economy and export capabilities, hindering the delivery of agricultural equipment and spare parts.

Meanwhile, in the eastern city of Kharkiv, where the war has disrupted normal life, efforts are being made to create a safe educational environment for children. Dozens of improvised classrooms for around 1,000 students have been set up in a local subway station. The school’s director, Ludmyla Usichenko, expressed the determination to shield children from the harsh realities of war.

As Ukraine’s brutal conflict enters its 18th month, the country must navigate numerous challenges to protect its territory and ensure the well-being of its citizens, even when it means making concessions in areas like education.