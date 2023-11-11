Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Shatters Russia’s Strongest Defense Line

Ukrainian forces have achieved a major breakthrough by breaking through Russia’s strongest line of defense in the south. This bold move has taken Moscow by surprise, as they had dedicated most of their resources to fortifying this line, not anticipating that Ukraine would advance so far.

The high-ranking military official, Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, revealed that Russia allocated approximately 60% of its time and resources to building the initial line of defense. The remaining 40% was divided between the second and third lines. However, Ukrainian forces now find themselves between the first and second lines of defense.

During the weeks leading up to this significant breakthrough, Ukrainian infantry engineers carefully cleared a route through the minefield while Russian troops looked on, waiting for the Ukrainian army. The defenses were further weakened when the defensive line was breached, prompting Moscow to shift troops from other regions to bolster the southern area.

Tarnavskiy noted that the enemy is pulling reserves not only from Ukraine but also from Russia. However, he emphasized that Russia will eventually run out of their best soldiers, providing Ukraine with the opportunity to advance further and faster. The de-mining process, which had to be carried out at night to avoid Russian strikes, and the evacuation of wounded soldiers initially slowed down the counteroffensive. Nevertheless, the breakthrough marks a significant milestone in the ongoing conflict.

The United States has taken note of Ukraine’s recent counteroffensive and acknowledges the notable progress made in the last 72 hours. As part of a new aid package, there are reports that the U.S. plans to provide controversial depleted uranium ammunition designed to be fired from U.S.-made Abrams tanks. The inclusion of these rounds, known for their ability to penetrate armor, has sparked controversy given their association with nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has continued targeting a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Although Russia claimed that three naval drones attacking the bridge were destroyed, Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied their involvement. The destruction of the bridge caused its temporary closure, further impeding the movement between Russia and Crimea.

This breakthrough in Ukraine’s counteroffensive illustrates the resilience and determination of Ukrainian forces. While the road ahead remains challenging, they have proven that they are capable of breaking through even the strongest defenses.