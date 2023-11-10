New Developments in Ukraine Counter-Offensive: Aid Package Excludes ATACMS Missiles

In a recent update on the Ukraine counter-offensive, it has been confirmed that the much-anticipated $325 million aid package from the United States will not include the long-range ATACMS missiles that were originally requested by Kyiv. An unnamed American source revealed this information to Reuters on Wednesday.

However, despite the exclusion of ATACMS missiles, the military aid package does include several other advanced weaponry. This includes advanced air-defense systems, such as the Avenger system, as well as a second delivery of cluster munitions. Additionally, the package includes HIMARS rockets and Javelin anti-tank projectiles, along with TOW anti-tank weaponry.

Previously, US President Joe Biden had hinted at a possible reconsideration of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, but concerns were raised about the potential provocation it may cause towards Russia due to its range capabilities. Kyiv argued that these missiles were essential to target the rear positions of Russia’s forces within the occupied territories.

Another significant development occurred during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks at the United Nations Security Council. Blinken began his speech by recounting the “horrific abuses” committed by Russian soldiers in the town of Yahidne. He described a grim situation where the entire population of the village was imprisoned in a school basement by Russian forces. Over 300 civilians, mostly women and children, were confined for over a month in windowless rooms with limited access to basic necessities. Many lives were lost during this tragedy.

Blinken emphasized the importance of not losing sight of the suffering endured by Ukrainian victims of Russia’s aggression. He criticized Russia for demonstrating contempt for the United Nations despite holding a permanent seat on the council. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was present during Blinken’s remarks.

Furthermore, there have been reports of continued attacks in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Russian mortars targeted the small mining town of Toretsk and its surrounding area, resulting in the death of two civilians—a 19-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man. An 84-year-old woman and her 60-year-old son were also injured by the explosions and shrapnel. The Prosecutor General’s office in Ukraine has launched an investigation into the incident, citing a violation of Ukrainian law.

As the conflict in Ukraine persists, the international community continues to closely monitor the situation and provide support to Kyiv in its efforts to defend its sovereignty. The exclusion of ATACMS missiles from the aid package highlights the delicate balance between providing assistance and avoiding further escalation in the region.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q: What is the ATACMS missile?

A: The ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missile is a long-range weapon capable of reaching targets at extended distances. It was initially requested by Ukraine but was not included in the recent military aid package from the United States.

Q: What other weaponry is included in the aid package?

A: The aid package includes advanced air-defense systems (such as the Avenger system), cluster munitions, HIMARS rockets, Javelin anti-tank projectiles, and TOW anti-tank weaponry.

Q: What were the “horrific abuses” mentioned by Antony Blinken?

A: Blinken referred to the atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in the town of Yahidne, where the entire population was imprisoned in a school basement. The civilians suffered inhumane conditions for over a month, resulting in numerous deaths.

Q: What regions have been experiencing attacks?

A: The Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions have been reporting regular attacks, and the recent incident in Toretsk, a small mining town in the Donetsk region, resulted in the loss of civilian lives. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and hold those responsible accountable.