Ukraine’s Counter-Offensive: Assessing Progress and Future Strategies

The conflict in Ukraine has entered a critical stage, with the outcome shaping the future of the country and impacting European security. Over the past 18 months, Ukraine has predominantly been on the defensive, preventing further territorial gains by Russian forces. However, this summer, with the support of significant Western military assistance, Ukraine has launched a counter-offensive to reclaim regions in the east and south of the country previously occupied by Russian troops. Now, two months into this offensive, the question arises: Is Ukraine making substantial progress before the approaching winter?

Analysis conducted by BBC Verify, based on video footage of the fighting and consultations with experts, reveals a static picture on the ground. A glance at the map of eastern and southern Ukraine shows that little has changed since the start of the counter-offensive. Russia still controls nearly one-fifth of Ukraine, including major cities like Donetsk and Mariupol.

While the overall progress seems limited, there have been some notable achievements for Ukraine. Recently, Ukrainian forces claim to have retaken the village of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, which has been verified by BBC footage. Additionally, in the heavily contested area of Bakhmut, small areas previously lost by Ukraine have been reclaimed. The Zaporizhzhia region in the south has also seen modest gains for Ukraine, offering a crucial opportunity to disrupt Russian supply routes and sever connections with Crimea.

However, the pace of progress has been slower than anticipated. Ukrainian troops have advanced only about 10 miles in two specific areas along the 100-mile front, according to independent analysis. This can be attributed to the extensive defensive fortifications constructed by the Russian forces over the past months. Russian defensive tactics, including triple layers of trenches, bunkers, and landmines, have created significant obstacles for the Ukrainian advance.

Dr. Marina Miron, a defense expert at King’s College London, believes that Ukraine’s ambitions to reclaim Crimea may remain unrealized for the foreseeable future. She suggests that the most plausible objective for Ukraine is retaking Tokmak, a strategic location functioning as a logistical hub for Russian forces in the southeast.

Ukraine’s offensive in June encountered challenges when their armored column en route to Tokmak encountered a minefield and came under artillery fire from Russian forces. The Russian army has displayed surprising resilience and efficacy in defense, incorporating innovative measures such as anti-tank mines and booby-trapped trenches to repel Ukrainian advances. Russian air power, especially the deployment of Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters, has posed a substantial threat to Ukrainian armored vehicles.

In the face of these challenges, Ukraine has bolstered its capabilities by forming new armored brigades and receiving advanced equipment and training from Western allies. With these newly-formed brigades, Ukraine possesses the capacity to launch missiles and strikes deep into Russian-held territory, targeting fuel depots, ammunition hubs, and command centers. This strategy aims to weaken Russia’s defenses from within. Ukraine is also utilizing cluster munitions supplied by the United States, which have proven effective against entrenched Russian positions.

As Ukraine’s counter-offensive continues, it must find innovative solutions to overcome the formidable Russian defenses. While progress has been limited, Ukraine’s determination and the support of its Western allies remain steadfast. The future of Ukraine hangs in the balance, and the international community closely watches developments on the ground.

