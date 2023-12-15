A dramatic incident occurred during a village council meeting in Ukraine, as a councilor set off hand grenades, resulting in 26 people being wounded. The shocking attack was captured on video, revealing the chaos and panic that ensued.

The meeting, held at the headquarters of the Keretsky village council in Ukraine’s mountainous Zakarpattia region, took a dark turn when a councilor dressed in black entered the room. The heated discussion escalated when the man produced three hand grenades from his pockets, removed the safety pins, and dropped them onto the floor, triggering powerful explosions. The video, released by the national police, shows the terrified reactions of those in attendance as the room filled with smoke and confusion.

The police statement confirmed that 26 individuals were injured in the attack, with six of them in critical condition. Medical professionals immediately rushed to provide aid and resuscitate the perpetrator. The Ukrainian secret service (SBU) launched a terrorism investigation and the police initiated a separate probe into the illegal possession of weapons.

The video footage, which was a live stream of the meeting shared by the town council on social media, provides a chilling account of the incident. It shows the man entering the room over an hour and a half into the debate, pausing briefly by the door before unveiling the grenades. The chaotic scene that follows is marked by darkness, smoke, and injured individuals sprawled on the floor.

Although the man responsible for the attack was not officially named by authorities, local newspaper Ukrainska Pravda identified him as Serhiy Batryn, a parliamentarian affiliated with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party. The incident was reported to the authorities by a woman who witnessed the explosion while watching the live broadcast of the council session.

This shocking event serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of tensions within local governance and the potential for violence even in seemingly calm settings. The repercussions of this incident will undoubtedly be felt throughout the community, as the wounded victims and their families grapple with the physical and emotional aftermath.

Sources: Ukrainian National Police, Ukrainska Pravda