A shocking incident took place during a council meeting in the village of Keretsky, Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region, resulting in 26 people sustaining injuries. The meeting quickly turned chaotic when a village councillor, whose identity remains undisclosed, entered the room dressed in black. Disturbing video footage captured the councillor pulling three hand grenades from his pockets and releasing the safety pins. As panic gripped the participants, the grenades exploded upon hitting the floor, causing widespread damage and leaving many attendees wounded.

According to the national police, six of the injured individuals are in critical condition, and immediate medical attention was provided to them. In an attempt to identify the councillor, who instigated this horrific incident, law enforcement agencies have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The Ukrainian Secret Service (SBU) has classified this incident as an act of terror, prompting the opening of a full-fledged terror investigation. The motives behind the councillor’s actions remain unclear, but authorities are diligently working to uncover the truth.

Sadly, this incident highlights the ongoing challenges Ukraine faces due to its conflict with Russia. It is reported that numerous Ukrainian conscripts have access to firearms and explosives due to their involvement in the war. While investigations continue, it is crucial for authorities to address the issue of weapon handling and ensure the safety of public gatherings.

