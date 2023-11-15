Ukraine Contemplates Retaliatory Action Following Russian Attacks on Energy Infrastructure

Amid escalating tensions with Russia, Ukraine’s Energy Minister, Herman Halushchenko, revealed on November 10th that Ukraine would consider striking back at Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure if the country were to succeed in attacking Ukrainian energy facilities during the approaching winter. Although the Minister did not provide specific details, he mentioned that such actions would be carried out in response to Russian attacks and deemed them as justifiable retaliation.

Contrary to the belief that targeting Russian energy infrastructure would result in a surge in global energy prices, Halushchenko expressed his disagreement. He argued that attacks on infrastructure would not have a substantial impact, particularly on gas and oil prices, as there are alternative sources available worldwide. He remained confident that the world would be able to cope with such a scenario.

Halushchenko’s statements follow a report from November 8th, which stated that Russian forces had already attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure objects a staggering 60 times in recent weeks. The severity and frequency of these attacks are causing growing concern within Ukraine.

Ukraine is taking crucial steps to protect its critical energy infrastructure from potential Russian strikes. Measures include the implementation of air defense systems and undisclosed “systems” designed to safeguard against attacks. Additionally, the Ukrainian government has supported the establishment of a coordination headquarters responsible for responding to such attacks promptly and ensuring normal living conditions for the population. This headquarters will oversee the coordination of response efforts and the management of any resulting consequences.

Since October 2022, Russia has intensified its missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The country has endured over 10 waves of extensive Russian shelling in the past months, with the enemy employing multiple missiles of various types and ranges. Despite these relentless attacks, Ukraine has managed to avoid a complete blackout in its energy system, albeit with temporary power outages for consumers due to a power deficit.

As the situation continues to unfold, Ukraine remains determined to protect its energy infrastructure and ensure the well-being of its citizens. The nation’s Energy Ministry and operational forces are working diligently to confront the challenges posed by Russian aggression and safeguard the country’s energy supply.

