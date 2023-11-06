Ukrainian Forces Cross Dnipro River, Challenging Russian Defenses

Reports from the Institute of the Study of War (ISW) indicate that Ukrainian forces have successfully carried out a limited raid, crossing the Dnipro River and landing on the east bank of the Kherson region. This development represents a significant challenge to Russian defensive lines in the area.

While Ukrainian military officials have yet to confirm these reports, several Russian military bloggers have confirmed that Ukrainian forces managed to penetrate Russian defenses and make significant advancements, reaching a depth of 800 meters. The operation was executed by a fleet of seven Ukrainian boats, each carrying a small squad of six to seven soldiers.

The Moscow-appointed administration of the occupied parts of the Kherson region has downplayed these reports, claiming that Russian artillery fire successfully repelled the Ukrainian boats. They persist in denying the presence of any Ukrainian troops in the area. However, prominent Russian military bloggers have countered these claims, asserting that Ukrainian forces strategically caught Russian troops off guard, landing on the east bank and engaging in a firefight.

This recent operation follows a previous establishment of a bridgehead by Ukrainian troops near the Antonivsky Bridge in June. However, in July, the Moscow-appointed administration declared that the bridgehead had been eliminated.

The presence of Ukrainian forces on the east bank of the Dnipro River is confirmed, but it remains uncertain whether they have established a sustainable and lasting presence that can withstand Russian counteroffensives.

This development highlights the continued tension and conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides actively seeking to gain an advantage in the region. The situation on the ground remains fluid, and further developments are expected in the coming days.