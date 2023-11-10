Ukraine Takes Down Female Spy Network Aiding Russia

Ukraine recently announced a major victory in dismantling an all-female spy network operating in the Donetsk region. This covert network had been leaking sensitive information to Russia’s intelligence services and the notorious Wagner Group mercenaries. Ukrainian officials stated that the group consisted solely of local women who supported Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) revealed that its Counterintelligence unit had successfully apprehended three women from the city of Pokrovsk while they were in the process of conducting reconnaissance. Investigators also identified a senior member of the spy ring who had relocated to Russia to remotely coordinate her “team” at the outbreak of the war.

The women were allegedly passing critical information about fighter jets’ routes to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Wagner Group. Ukrainian security officials affirmed that these agents worked simultaneously for both the FSB and Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary group.

Their primary mission was to identify flight paths of Ukrainian fighter jets and attack helicopters and transmit this information to their handlers in Moscow. The spies were also keen on monitoring the movement of Ukrainian heavy armored vehicles to the frontline. To gather intelligence, they covertly took photographs of Ukrainian facilities and targets in the area.

Communication between the spies and their handlers was carried out through secured private chats using an undisclosed messaging app. During the search of the spies’ homes, security service operatives seized cellphones that had been used for reconnaissance and sabotage activities against Ukraine.

The consequences for these traitorous actions are severe. It is reported that all four women, including the alleged spymaster currently in hiding in Russia, are facing charges of high treason, conspiracy, and dissemination of information on the transfer, movement, or location of Ukraine’s forces, which carry a possible life sentence.

In addition to the dismantling of the spy network, the SBU also announced that it foiled an attempt by a sophisticated Russian hacking team, known as Sandworm, to breach the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ combat information system. The hackers aimed to gain access to sensitive information on the actions, location, and movement of the Defense Forces.

These recent developments highlight the ongoing threats faced by Ukraine’s national security. From espionage to hacking attempts, Ukraine remains vigilant in securing its military secrets and preserving its sovereignty.