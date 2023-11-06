Can the ‘Israel Model’ Work for Ukraine?

Ukraine, as it awaits a definitive timeline for NATO membership, is looking for alternative ways to strengthen its defense capabilities and deter Russian aggression. President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his belief that the United States will follow the “Israel model” with his country. But what exactly does that mean?

The “Israel model” refers to the close ties and deep cooperation between the United States and Israel, despite Israel not being a NATO member or having a formal defense treaty with the U.S. Over the years, the U.S. has designated Israel as a “major non-NATO ally” and provided extensive military aid, including sophisticated weapons and billions of dollars in funding.

The key aspect of the “Israel model” is the long-term military aid agreement that the U.S. has with Israel, which has allowed Israel to build up its defense industry and develop one of the world’s most technologically advanced militaries. This arrangement also includes the flexibility for Israel to use some of the funds to purchase weapons from its own manufacturers, contributing to the growth of its defense industry.

Applying the “Israel model” to Ukraine would involve Congress passing a similar long-term military aid agreement that would help Ukraine strengthen its military capabilities over a period of years. It could also potentially foster the growth of Ukraine’s defense industry by allowing for the purchase of arms from Ukrainian manufacturers.

However, there are critics who argue that this model might not serve as an effective deterrent to Russia and that NATO membership is the only viable solution for Ukraine’s security. Some argue that confining Ukraine to the “Israel model” would leave it in the gray zone of insecurity, similar to what Ukraine has experienced in the past, and could potentially embolden Russia further.

There are also differences in the U.S. relationships with Israel and Ukraine. Israel benefits from long-standing bipartisan support in Congress, whereas the level of long-term support for Ukraine is uncertain. While Democrats largely favor continued military aid, some Republicans have expressed reservations, especially in an election year.

Additionally, Israel and Ukraine face different threats and have different military capabilities. Israel possesses a powerful army, advanced weaponry, and a nuclear arsenal, while Ukraine rebuilt its military from Soviet stockpiles and faces Russia, a global superpower armed with nuclear weapons.

The “Israel model” presents an alternative approach that could potentially strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and foster its defense industry. However, its effectiveness as a deterrent and the level of long-term support from the United States remain subjects of debate. Ultimately, the decision on Ukraine’s security strategy and its path towards NATO membership will have important implications for its future stability and regional relations.