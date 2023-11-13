Ukraine Retakes Control of Black Sea Drilling Rigs from Russian Control

In a recent development, Ukraine has successfully regained control of four gas drilling platforms in the northern Black Sea, that were previously under Russian control. The operation took place last month and was carried out by Ukrainian special forces, as shown in a video released by Ukraine’s military intelligence.

The platforms, known as the Boyko Towers, were seized by Russia in 2015 following the illegal annexation of Crimea. Since then, there has been a battle for control of these strategically important waters. The video offers a rare glimpse into the ongoing conflict in this region.

In the footage, we see Ukrainian special forces speeding across the Black Sea in rigid inflatable boats. They pass by Snake Island, which was captured by Russia during its invasion but later recaptured by Ukraine. Ukrainian troops are seen boarding one of the platforms and removing Russian supplies and radar equipment.

The radar equipment in question, a Neva-B, played a crucial role in expanding Russia’s field of vision in the Black Sea. This operation also involved a confrontation with a Russian fighter jet, which was eventually repelled by a shoulder-held anti-aircraft missile. There were no visible signs of further combat, but according to military intelligence, Russian troops on one of the platforms were killed during the operation.

This operation highlights the unseen battle for control of the northern Black Sea, which both Ukraine and Russia consider vital. The platforms hold valuable hydrocarbon resources and can be utilized as forward deployment bases, helicopter landing sites, and positions for long-range missile systems.

While Ukraine’s account of the operation cannot be independently verified, skirmishes around the gas platforms were acknowledged by the British Ministry of Defence. Russia has also claimed to have intercepted small boats carrying Ukrainian troops off the coast of Crimea.

Previously, the control of Snake Island and the Boyko platforms was seen as part of Russia’s threat to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. However, the tide seems to have turned, as Ukrainian drones and commandos have launched successful raids on the northwest corner of Crimea, damaging a radar base and even planting the Ukrainian flag during an Independence Day operation.

This daring long-distance operation has dealt a blow to Russia’s control over the Black Sea. By reducing Russia’s ability to monitor the region, Ukraine has brought itself closer to the eventual return of Crimea.

