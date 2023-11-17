New Advancements in Battle along the Dnipro River

Ukraine is celebrating recent successes in its battle against Russian-occupied regions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River. After Russia admitted that Ukrainian forces had gained a foothold in the area, Ukraine launched a series of victorious attacks. By securing bridgeheads and establishing positions on the enemy’s side, Ukraine has made significant progress in the 21-month war.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine proudly announced these achievements on social media, stating that they had successfully operated on the left bank of the Dnipro River along the Kherson front. While heavy fighting is ongoing, Ukraine remains determined to continue its offensive. This breakthrough is particularly meaningful for Kyiv, as their larger counteroffensive has thus far failed to alter the course of the war.

Since Russia withdrew from the western part of the Kherson region last year, the rival armies have been firmly entrenched on opposite sides of the river. This withdrawal was a notable setback for the Kremlin. Despite launching multiple offensives, both sides have struggled to make substantial progress. However, Ukraine’s recent gains indicate a potentially decisive shift in the conflict.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has sought to refute Ukraine’s claims, asserting that the enemy remains on the western bank of the Dnipro. They affirm that Ukrainian attempts to land on unspecified islands have been thwarted. While both sides maintain that heavy losses have been inflicted upon the other, these claims have yet to be independently verified.

The withdrawal of Russian forces from the western bank of the river did not bring an end to violence. Russian shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages across the river has continued relentlessly, leading to the evacuation of civilians. Tragically, there have been casualties, with several deaths reported. The situation remains volatile, with non-stop shelling causing great suffering for those living in the region.

These recent gains by Ukraine have been achieved despite the challenging conditions. The Russian-installed official responsible for occupied Kherson described the difficult terrain and Russia’s advantages in terms of manpower and supplies. However, Ukraine is undeterred, and their foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro could become a launching point for a sustained offensive in the south and towards the annexed Crimean peninsula.

As the battle unfolds, there are concerns about the approaching winter months. Ukraine anticipates increased Russian air strikes, particularly targeting energy facilities. Last year, Russia’s strikes on power stations and the electrical grid resulted in widespread blackouts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concern that Moscow might be stockpiling missiles for similar attacks this year.

To address these threats, Ukraine has appealed to its allies abroad to strengthen its air defense systems. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is better prepared than last year, with additional bomb shelters and aid points to support civilians during power outages. However, he cautioned that the country is not entirely protected against Russian aerial attacks.

In light of this, Zelensky highlighted the need for more air defense systems in cities like Kharkiv and regions like Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia. He acknowledged that Western sanctions had hindered Russia’s missile production but stated that its supply of attack drones remained relatively intact. Despite the challenges ahead, Zelensky expressed confidence that Ukraine would navigate the upcoming winter with resilience.

