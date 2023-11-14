Ukraine Hits Russian Landing Craft in Crimea with Sea Drones

Ukraine has claimed that it successfully targeted two Russian landing craft in occupied Crimea using sea drones in a recent operation. The strikes were part of a series of escalating actions taken by Ukraine against the peninsula that was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. Andriy Yusov, a representative of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR), revealed that the assault boats were hit near Chernomorske, Crimea.

The moment of the strikes was documented in a video released by GUR; however, CNN cannot independently verify its authenticity or the exact date and location of the incident. The video shows two sea drones approaching what appear to be landing craft at a dock. The first drone hits one of the landing craft, with the second drone filming the entire operation. It is also worth noting that the video suggests the presence of heavy equipment on one of the landing craft.

According to GUR’s claims on Telegram, the targeted boats were crewed and loaded with armored vehicles. Russia, on the other hand, has not issued any official statement regarding this incident.

In recent months, Kyiv has intensified its assaults on occupied Crimea, aiming to undermine Russian forces in the region. In September, the Ukrainian military launched a powerful attack on a Russian naval base in Sevastopol, marking its most devastating strike on the port since the full-scale invasion by Russia in February 2022.

Russian military blogger Rybar provided insights into the latest attack, stating that a coordinated aerial assault distracted the attention of Russian forces, enabling the Ukrainian sea drones to carry out the strikes. Rybar revealed that the enemy targeted the base of the Black Sea Fleet and the Federal Security Service in Chernomorske. Additionally, they attempted to hit the barracks using a Neptune anti-ship missile, but the missile landed nearby instead. At the same time, four unmanned boats entered Uzkaya Bay, aiming at the Black Sea Fleet boats stationed there.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that its forces intercepted three Ukrainian drones over Crimea during the early hours of Friday, with no reported casualties.

GUR alleges that the landing craft destroyed in this incident were similar to those used by Russia during its occupation of Zmiinyi Island at the start of its full-scale invasion. These landing craft, equipped with air defense systems, have been serving as an alternative platform for Russian naval air defense capabilities after Ukraine’s intensified attacks in the Black Sea. GUR argues that, due to the lack of shipboard air defense systems caused by the Ukrainian strikes, these landing craft have become essential for protecting the Black Sea Fleet during its raids.

Ukraine’s targeting of Crimea is a strategic move aimed at isolating the peninsula and making it more challenging for Russia to sustain its military assault on the Ukrainian mainland. The Ukrainian military shifted its focus to striking Crimea after Moscow renewed its blockade on Ukrainian ports, hindering crucial grain exports and posing a threat to global food security following the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.

While the situation remains ongoing, Ukraine’s use of sea drones to hit Russian landing craft in Crimea highlights its determination to counter Russian aggression and protect its territorial integrity.

