Ukrainian forces have claimed responsibility for a daring airstrike in Crimea, which allegedly resulted in the destruction of a Russian Navy tank landing ship. If confirmed, this would mark the third major loss of Russian military hardware in less than a week. The Ukrainian Air Force commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, expressed gratitude to the personnel involved in carrying out the attack on the Novocherkask large landing ship, which was stationed in the port of Feodosia in Crimea. However, the claim has not been independently verified by CNN.

Videos circulating on social media show significant explosions in the Feodosia port, lending credence to the Ukrainian claim. The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that the Novocherkask had been “damaged” in a Ukrainian attack. The head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, confirmed that an enemy attack had occurred in the Feodosia area, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. Notably, Aksyonov did not mention the Novocherkask specifically.

The Novocherkask is a 369-foot (112.5-meter) vessel, weighing approximately 3,450 tons. It is comparable in size to a US Navy littoral combat ship, according to a US military fact sheet. Designed for beach landings, the ship can carry up to 237 troops and 25 armored personnel carriers. The Ukrainian commander, Oleshchuk, revealed that the Novocherkask was transporting Shahed attack drones manufactured in Iran.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the Novocherkask has encountered devastation. It previously trailed the guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, until the latter sank in April 2022 following a Ukrainian missile strike. In a separate incident, Ukraine also claimed that the Novocherkask’s sister ship, the Minsk, was destroyed in an attack on the Sevastopol naval base in Crimea.

Sources: This article is based on information gathered from the original CNN article (domain: cnn.com).