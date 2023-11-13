New Title: Ukraine Executes Operation to Eliminate Key Russian Commander in Crimea

In a daring maneuver, Ukrainian forces have claimed responsibility for the elimination of Viktor Sokolov, the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet stationed in Crimea. This attack represents one of Kyiv’s boldest moves thus far in its efforts to counter the Russian occupation of the peninsula. Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported that the strike, which took place on Friday, resulted in the death of Sokolov along with 33 other officers.

The Ukrainian military stated, “After targeting the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, a total of 34 officers, including the fleet’s commander, were neutralized.” Furthermore, they revealed that over 100 Russian servicemen sustained injuries during the operation. However, these claims from Ukraine have yet to be independently verified, and CNN has reached out to the Russian defense ministry for their response.

In response to the attack, Moscow has acknowledged that one soldier is currently missing as a direct consequence of Ukraine’s actions in Sevastopol. This incident highlights Ukraine’s increasing focus on striking strategic Russian targets in Crimea, the Black Sea region that has been under Moscow’s control since 2014.

The recent assault near Verkhniosadove is believed to be one of the most audacious operations carried out by Ukraine thus far. It specifically targeted a Russian command post, which was situated a few kilometers away from Sevastopol. Satellite imagery analyzed by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has confirmed that Ukrainian forces indeed struck the 744th Communications Center, an integral part of the Black Sea Fleet’s infrastructure.

Ukrainian Defense Intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov has emphasized that Russia is utilizing Crimea as a logistics hub. He added, “The ultimate goal, of course, is the de-occupation of Ukrainian Crimea.” In a statement released on Telegram, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces declared that their carefully planned operation, codenamed “Crab Trap,” was specifically timed to coincide with a meeting of senior Russian naval officials. Consequently, the attack resulted in numerous casualties, including high-ranking members of the fleet’s leadership.

Viktor Sokolov was appointed as the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet based in Crimea in August 2022. He had previously served as the Naval Academy chief since 2020 and held the post of Northern Fleet deputy commander from 2013 until 2020. Sokolov’s appointment came amid significant losses and a string of explosions at military installations in Crimea.

Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea, remains a contentious area since its controversial annexation by Russia in 2014. Ukraine continues to harbor hopes of reclaiming control over the city, further fueling tensions between the two nations.

Prior to this decisive strike, Ukraine had unleashed a series of targeted attacks on Crimea. These included strikes against a Russian military airfield at Saky, the degradation of Russian air defenses along the northwest coast, and a missile attack on the primary dry-dock and ship-repair facility in Sevastopol. These strikes resulted in the incapacitation of an attack submarine and a landing ship. Ukrainian Security Services (SBU) sources have reported that the attack on Saky caused substantial damage to the airfield, although specific details remain undisclosed.

While Ukraine’s campaign against Russian forces in Crimea escalates, the true extent of the impact and the implications for the ongoing conflict between the two nations remain to be seen.

