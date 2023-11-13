In a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian forces have reported gaining ground in the Mokri Yaly River Valley. The capture of the village of Urozhaine in the Donetsk region marks a small but important victory for Ukraine as it establishes positions on both banks of the river. This new advancement provides Ukraine with more options as it pushes towards Russian strongholds in the south.

The recapture of Urozhaine illustrates the challenging nature of the fighting and the arduous progress of Kyiv’s counteroffensive. The fact that the success is measured by the retaking of small villages is a testament to the difficulty that Ukrainian forces face in their mission. The village, which had a population of under 1,000 before the Russian invasion, now lies in ruins due to the heavy fighting.

The ultimate goal of Ukraine is to reach the Sea of Azov and disrupt Russia’s crucial supply routes to Crimea by creating a wedge between the two territories. If Ukrainian forces can advance deep enough into Russian-controlled territory to pose a direct threat to Moscow’s supply lines, they hope to make Russia’s defensive positions untenable.

As Ukrainian forces strategize their next moves, they have several options for concentration. One possibility is pushing further southeast towards Berdiansk, aiming to encircle the Russian-held village of Staromlynivka. Another option is targeting Mariupol to the southwest, a major port city on the Sea of Azov. However, both routes are littered with Russian-controlled small villages, posing obstacles to swift Ukrainian advancement. Dense minefields, Russian attack aircraft, and entrenched Russian forces have consistently impeded progress.

While the Russian Vostok battalion claims that Ukrainian forces are redirecting towards the village of Oktyabrskoye, these reports remain unverified, and Ukraine’s military has chosen to remain silent about their soldiers’ movements.

Colonel Petro Chernyk of the Ukrainian military has acknowledged the robust defenses set up by the Russians across southern Ukraine. The defensive lines consist of extensive minefields, artillery positions, and concentrations of troops, as well as rear positions to preserve resources. These formidable defenses have posed significant challenges for Ukrainian forces.

In the midst of these gains in the south, Ukrainian forces are also making incremental progress along a second line of attack in southern Ukraine, specifically around the town of Robotyne. However, on the eastern front, Ukrainian forces are primarily on the defensive. The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, has noted the difficulty in defending against Russia’s mounting offensive in northeastern Ukraine around the city of Kupiansk. Despite the challenges, Ukrainian troops are holding the line and gradually advancing near Bahkmut, the site of the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to unfold, the situation on the ground remains complex and fluid. Both sides are engaged in intense warfare, with the outcome yet to be determined.

