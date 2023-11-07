Ukrainian Forces Celebrate Independence Day with Daring Naval Raid

Ukrainian forces marked their country’s independence day with a bold and daring naval raid into occupied Crimea. This year, the national holiday holds even greater significance, as it commemorates 18 months since Vladimir Putin’s invasion that plunged Ukraine into a war for survival. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the Ukrainians for their resilience and courage, emphasizing that their unwavering defiance has garnered global support in their ongoing fight against Russia.

In the early hours of Thursday, Ukrainian troops executed a covert operation near the village of Olenivka, landing on the western tip of Crimea. Despite facing Russian opposition, they managed to raise the Ukrainian flag before safely retreating. This marks the first known Ukrainian landing in Crimea since Putin’s forces crossed the border last year. Evading Russian defenses, the Ukrainian forces embarked on a treacherous journey across the Black Sea and successfully escaped after a skirmish.

While Kyiv’s counteroffensive against Russian troops occupying southern and eastern Ukraine progresses slowly, it is becoming evident that the Ukrainian government is searching for alternative methods to exert pressure on Putin and his military. The Ukrainian military has previously engaged in audacious long-range and sabotage attacks on targets in occupied Crimea, targeting Russian warships, an airbase, and the Russian-built Kerch bridge.

In a show of strength, drones recently destroyed a supersonic bomber jet at a Russian airbase and disrupted flights in and out of Moscow. Although Ukraine has not claimed direct responsibility for these operations, they serve as a subtle yet powerful message to Russia. Additionally, a Russian pilot defected to Ukraine, leading to the capture of a Russian helicopter on Ukrainian soil.

In the face of continued Russian attacks across Ukraine, Zelenskiy addressed the nation on independence day, expressing his gratitude and admiration for the collective effort to protect Ukrainian territory and national identity. In a heartfelt video, Zelenskiy paid tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives, those injured in the line of duty, prisoners of war, and those on the frontline. He also recognized the contributions of farmers, medics, engineers, musicians, sports stars, and the millions of refugees who have fled the war, preserving Ukrainian culture and passing on their identity to future generations.

The President ended his message by referencing the courageous last words of Oleksandr Matsievsky, a captured soldier who shouted “Glory to Ukraine” at his Russian captors before being fatally shot. This slogan has become an unwavering symbol of Ukrainian bravery, uniting the entire nation in their ongoing fight for freedom.