New Article: Ukraine’s Shift to Dec. 25 Christmas Reflects National Identity and Resilience

In a historic move, Ukraine celebrated Christmas on December 25th for the first time, diverging from the later date traditionally followed in Russia. This significant change, enacted through legislation signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July, not only reflects Ukrainians’ dismay with the Russian invasion but also serves as a powerful assertion of their national identity.

The predominantly Orthodox Christian country is divided between two churches, one with long-standing ties to the Russian Orthodox Church. However, in 2019, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine gained full recognition by the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, solidifying its autonomy and breaking away from the authority of the Russian church. Despite this schism, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, still affiliated with the Russian church, continues to follow the liturgical calendar and observes Christmas on January 7th.

The decision to celebrate Christmas on December 25th was enthusiastically embraced by many Ukrainians, who saw it as a matter of historical justice and a step towards embracing their own traditions. Yevhen Konyk, a 44-year-old serviceman, expressed the sentiment shared by many: “We need to move forward not only with the world but also with the traditions of our country and overcome the imperial remnants we had.”

In the village of Kryvorivnia, located in the Carpathian mountains, thousands of worshipers participated in traditional celebrations, donning embroidered shirts called vyshyvankas. Despite being approximately 800 kilometers (500 miles) away from the frontline of the Russia-Ukraine war, the conflict remained at the forefront of people’s minds. Local priest Ivan Rybaruk revealed that 16 residents of the village had lost their lives in the fighting, highlighting the somber reality of the war.

While the joy and significance of Christmas were still felt, the nature of the celebrations had changed. Oksana Poviakel, director of the Pyrohiv Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine, emphasized that observing Christmas on December 25th is another essential factor of self-identification for Ukrainians. It serves as a symbol of separation from their neighbor who is attempting to destroy their state and harm their people.

As the state of war continues to impact every aspect of Ukrainian life, including the mood of festive celebrations, the resilience and determination of the people shine through. Asia Landarenko, a mother whose son is currently serving in the military, shared her heartfelt prayers for the safety and victory of her loved ones: “The real celebration of Christmas will be after the victory, but as the Savior was born, so will be our victory.”

This shift in Christmas celebration dates in Ukraine represents more than a change in tradition; it reflects the country’s unwavering national identity and resilience in the face of adversity. The importance of commemorating Christmas on December 25th serves as a reminder of Ukraine’s commitment to self-determination and a bright future beyond the conflict.

FAQ:

1. What was the significance of Ukraine celebrating Christmas on December 25th?

By shifting the date to December 25th, Ukraine aimed to distance itself from Russia and assert its national identity. The change reflects Ukrainians’ discontent with the Russian invasion and serves as a symbol of resilience.

2. How is the Orthodox Church in Ukraine divided?

The predominantly Orthodox Christian country is divided between two churches. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine, granted recognition in 2019, operates independently of the Russian Orthodox Church. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, still affiliated with the Russian church, continues to follow the liturgical calendar and celebrates Christmas on January 7th.

3. How did Ukrainians respond to the shift in Christmas celebration dates?

Many Ukrainians embraced the change with enthusiasm, seeing it as a matter of historical justice and an opportunity to embrace their own traditions. The shift served as a reminder of their commitment to move forward and overcome the remnants of imperialism.

4. How did the conflict with Russia impact Christmas celebrations?

Despite being located away from the frontline of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine’s Christmas celebrations were deeply affected by the ongoing conflict. The somber reality of the war, with lives lost and homes destroyed, cast a shadow over the festivities, altering the scale and nature of the celebrations.

Sources:

– AP News