Ukraine’s Ongoing Battle: Progress, Challenges, and Future Plans

Ukraine, under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s leadership, remains determined to achieve significant battlefield results by the end of this year. Despite the complexities and obstacles faced on the front lines, Zelenskiy is confident that success will eventually be within reach. In an interview during the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, he acknowledged the slow progress of Kyiv’s counteroffensive in the occupied south.

Zelenskiy highlighted the Ukrainian battlefield plan for 2024, which he could not disclose in detail but assured that it included specific cities and directions of focus. While there have been slow steps forward in the south and the east, some notable progress has been made near the Kherson region. However, the president candidly admitted that the situation remains challenging.

The establishment of a bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson region has been one of the key objectives for Ukrainian forces. This region was liberated during Ukraine’s last rapid counteroffensive approximately a year ago. Zelenskiy stressed the importance of unity among Ukrainians and expressed gratitude for the military assistance from the West, emphasizing that such support is crucial for maintaining battlefield success.

Ukraine faces the impending threat of a winter of air strikes and questions about the sustainability of Western military aid. While Kyiv deeply appreciates this assistance, Zelenskiy noted that decisions regarding its provision are sometimes delayed. The president also addressed concerns about potential changes in U.S. policy towards Ukraine, particularly if Donald Trump were to return to the White House. He emphasized that the fate of the U.S. presidency lies in the hands of American citizens.

However, Zelenskiy expressed worry over certain voices within the U.S. Republican party that some Ukrainians find alarming. These voices have raised concerns among the Ukrainian population regarding any potential shift in U.S. support for Ukraine. The president urged the international community to remain attentive to Ukraine’s plight, even amid distractions such as the unfolding war in Gaza.

In a significant development, the European Union’s executive recently published a report on Ukraine’s progress towards membership. The report recommends launching accession talks once certain conditions are met. Zelenskiy hailed this development as a “successful day,” describing it as a crucial signal of support for Ukraine. The president highlighted the importance of anti-corruption reforms, which not only contribute to Ukraine’s bid for European Union membership but also fight against the remnants of the old system.

Reforms are also vital for Ukraine’s recovery efforts after the devastation caused by Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Zelenskiy expressed confidence in Ukraine’s ability to ensure corruption-free post-war reconstruction. He called for the use of funds from frozen Russian assets to finance the country’s rebuilding. Steps have already been taken in this direction, with progress made in using the interests accumulated from these frozen assets. The president emphasized the need for a joint decision to release these funds and invest them in Ukraine’s renovation.

Sources:

– Reuters NEXT conference: https://www.reuters.com/world/reuters-next/