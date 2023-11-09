Ukraine Holds Productive Talks in Saudi Arabia Amidst War with Russia

Despite the absence of Russia, more than 40 countries, including China, India, the United States, and European nations, participated in talks in Saudi Arabia to seek a peaceful settlement to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. While there was no written concluding statement, Ukrainian officials regarded the discussions as productive and a step forward in their efforts to gain broader international support for their vision of peace.

The talks emphasized the key principles Ukraine wishes to establish as the foundation for peace, such as the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and the return of all Ukrainian territory under its control. President Volodymir Zelenskiy has expressed his desire for a global summit later this year based on these principles. However, the prospects of direct peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow remain remote, with Russia dismissing the Jeddah meeting as a futile attempt by the West to rally the Global South behind Ukraine’s position.

While Western countries have generally supported Ukraine, other states have been hesitant to take sides in the conflict, despite their desire for an end to the war’s impact on the global economy. China’s participation in the talks, after abstaining from a previous round in Copenhagen, indicates a potential shift in its stance, although analysts view it as a subtle change rather than a significant shift.

The involvement of Saudi Arabia in convening a diverse group of nations for the talks highlights its growing relationship with Beijing, as well as its continued ties with both Moscow and Kyiv. Ukraine’s head of staff, Andriy Yermak, described the discussions in Saudi Arabia as an honest and open conversation, where different viewpoints were expressed. He noted that all participating countries demonstrated their commitment to international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

While true progress towards peace remains uncertain, these talks mark an important step for Ukraine in garnering international support and reaffirming its position on the principles necessary for a just and lasting peace.