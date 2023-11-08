Ukrainian Forces Hold Off Russian Assault on Avdiivka, Supported by U.S. Missiles

Ukrainian forces have successfully defended the eastern town of Avdiivka against relentless Russian assaults, following intensified operations by Ukrainian military across the Dnipro River near Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the soldiers for their bravery and resilience in repelling the occupiers. Ukrainian actions during this conflict have been described as more significant than previously observed tactical raids by military experts at the Institute for the Study of War.

To further support Ukraine’s defense efforts, the United States has supplied long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for the first time, marking a significant development in the conflict. These advanced missiles will enable Ukrainian troops to target previously unreachable supply lines, air bases, and rail networks used by Russia in occupied territories. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed that the U.S. will continue to provide Kyiv with these crucial missiles.

The delivery of U.S. missiles comes as a direct result of the agreement between Presidents Zelensky and Biden, following their meeting in Washington. However, Russia’s Foreign Ministry criticized the U.S. for escalating the conflict by supplying Ukraine with long-range missile systems.

Interestingly, the U.S. is redirecting its support away from Ukraine in another aspect of the conflict. The Pentagon has decided to withhold 155 mm artillery shells it had previously sourced from a secret stockpile in Israel since January. Instead, the artillery shells will be supplied to the Israeli military to aid in its conflict with Hamas.

Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, assured reporters that the U.S. remains committed to supporting both Ukraine and Israel in terms of their defensive needs. President Biden has requested funding of nearly $106 billion from Congress, including aid for both Ukraine and Israel.

Ukraine’s successful defense of Avdiivka, coupled with the support from the United States in the form of advanced missile systems, highlights the determination of Ukraine to protect its sovereignty. With continued international assistance, Ukraine maintains hope in its fight against Russian aggression.