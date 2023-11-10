Ukrainian Forces Make Significant Breakthrough in Southeast Counteroffensive

Ukrainian troops have achieved a major breakthrough in their ongoing counteroffensive in the southeast region, successfully breaching Russia’s main defensive line for the first time. This advancement signals a significant acceleration in the pace of the counteroffensive and brings them closer to the town of Verbove.

While Ukrainian infantry forces surpassed the front line’s primary layer of defenses several weeks ago, the recent progress of armored vehicles, including American-made Strykers, has allowed them to surpass the formidable “Surovikin line.” This defensive line, named after Russian General Sergei Surovikin, consists of trenches, mines, and antitank obstacles.

Initially assessed by the Institute for the Study of War, it is now confirmed that the Ukrainian armored vehicles have successfully penetrated the main layer of defenses. This breakthrough emphasizes Ukraine’s determination to secure its position behind Russia’s defensive layers. Videos and images circulating online depict the breach, showcasing Ukraine’s steady progress.

The next critical objectives for Ukraine are to consolidate its advance around the towns of Verbove and Novoprokopivka. Achieving this would pave the way for a strategic move towards Tokmak, a pivotal location on the path to the ultimate goal of capturing the city of Melitopol.

Nevertheless, the journey ahead remains challenging, with approximately 15 miles separating Ukraine from Tokmak, and additional Russian defenses scattered along the route. Ukrainian military blogger Konstantin Mashovets reported that troops near Verbove are persistently attempting to break through to the west of the village, seeking alternative routes.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian forces are engaged in fierce battles against Russian counterparts in Novoprokopivka, encountering more resistance. The Russian forces, while mounting counterattacks, are incurring substantial losses both in terms of troops and supplies.

Since launching their counteroffensive in June, the Ukrainian forces have faced significant hurdles. However, the breach of the first main defense layer in August, accompanied by the capture of Robotyne, marked a turning point. The recent breakthrough further reinforces Ukraine’s resolve to regain control and protect its territorial integrity.

As the Ukrainian forces continue their mission, the international community remains closely monitoring the developments. The progress achieved showcases the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian military in their ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.