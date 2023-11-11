Ukraine Makes Significant Progress in Southern Front Offensive Against Russia

Ukrainian forces have achieved a major milestone in their ongoing counteroffensive against Russia, breaching the country’s main defensive line on the southern front. Operating on the other side of the line, Ukrainian armored vehicles have made significant gains near the village of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region. This breakthrough comes after a week of intense fighting and the loss of a significant amount of equipment.

The line that was breached, known as the “Surovikin line,” consisted of three defensive belts with trenches and concrete obstacles designed to impede the progress of enemy vehicles. Ukrainian infantry managed to pass the final line several weeks ago, but it was only recently that the armored vehicles were able to push through.

The commander of a Ukrainian air assault unit highlighted the challenges faced by Ukrainian forces in this offensive. The area is heavily saturated with antitank mines, making it difficult for the vehicles to advance. Additionally, the Russian forces have a substantial presence in the region, continuously reinforcing their positions.

Despite these challenges, analysts from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War have noted the significance of this achievement. Geolocated photos indicate that Ukrainian armored vehicles are operating beyond the Russian defensive line, which is a notable development in the counteroffensive. However, it remains to be seen if Ukrainian forces can maintain these positions.

Since June, Ukrainian forces have been steadily progressing against Russia’s well-fortified defenses, which extend several miles deep into Ukrainian territory. However, the slow pace of the assault raises doubts about whether the short-term goals, such as reaching the city of Melitopol, can be accomplished before winter sets in.

Open-source images shared on social media show the presence of Western-made armored vehicles, including U.S.-supplied Strykers and German-manufactured Marders. These vehicles provide important capabilities for Ukrainian forces, offering protection and firepower against enemy forces.

As the Ukrainian counteroffensive continues, it is clear that they are making significant progress in their efforts to push back Russian forces. While the challenges ahead are immense, this breakthrough marks an important step towards achieving their goals.

