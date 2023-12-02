In a series of meticulously planned actions, Ukraine has successfully disrupted the vital Siberian railway that connects Russia and China. The first attack took place in the Severonomuisky tunnel in Buryatia, where a tanker train was targeted, resulting in a blaze that lasted for hours. This tunnel, measuring 15.3 kilometers (9.5 miles) in length, holds the distinction of being Russia’s longest.

Shortly after this incident, another explosion occurred on a train carrying fuel, as it traversed a towering bridge over a deep gorge on an alternative route. Reports from Ukrainian sources suggest that the second attack specifically targeted the backup route at the Chertov Bridge, which was expected to be used due to the diversion of rail traffic caused by the first attack.

While Russian Railways, the state-operated company overseeing the rail network, confirmed the occurrence of the tunnel explosion, it did not provide any information regarding the cause. Investigators cited by the Russian daily business newspaper Kommersant believe that an explosive device was planted beneath one of the train carriages. Notably, Russian authorities have remained silent about the second explosion.

Ukrainian authorities have made it clear that they possess the capability to strike targets within Russian territory as a response to Moscow’s aggression. While the country’s military and security agencies continue to claim responsibility for attacks on infrastructure facilities deep inside Russia, Kyiv has also expressed its firm stance on ceasefire negotiations, stating that it will only consider a cessation of hostilities if Russia withdraws its forces.

As tensions persist, the conflict in Ukraine has escalated, resulting in one of the deadliest attacks thus far. Ukrainian sources have reported that over 50 individuals were killed in a Russian strike, highlighting the devastating consequences of the ongoing war.

In response to these incidents, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in the attack on a military airbase and the derailment of a cargo train in western Russia. The detained individual, a dual Russian-Italian citizen, was purportedly recruited by Ukrainian military intelligence and underwent training abroad before returning to Russia.

Within the span of 24 hours, the Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted 18 Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones and one air-launched missile launched by Russia. However, the strikes carried out by Russia left a significant toll on Ukraine, leading to the death of at least four civilians and the injury of 16 others.

Facing these challenges, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the need for changes to enhance Ukraine’s mobilization system and overall military capabilities. Discussions within the military command have focused on strategies to achieve concrete results by 2024 amidst the ongoing conflict. Zelensky emphasized that these changes go beyond mere numbers and require considerations of time frames for military personnel, demobilization processes, and conditions for those joining the armed forces. The president highlighted the importance of commanders and the defense ministry in addressing these critical issues.

It remains to be seen how Ukraine’s assertive actions targeting Russian railway infrastructure will impact the conflict dynamics and subsequent negotiations for a viable ceasefire. The disruption of the crucial trade corridor serves as a stark reminder of the escalating tensions in the region.

