Ukraine’s recent covert operation has caused a major disruption in the railway connection between Russia and China. The country’s security service, known as the SBU, strategically detonated multiple explosions inside the Severomuysky tunnel of the Baikal-Amur highway, which is located deep within enemy territory in Buryatia, approximately 6,000 kilometers east of Ukraine. This audacious move has led to a criminal investigation into the incident, as reported by pro-Kremlin media outlets.

The Severomuysky tunnel was a critical railway route that facilitated significant transport between Russia and China. Notably, this passage served as a vital link for Russia’s military supplies. However, due to the SBU’s operation, this crucial connection now stands paralyzed, impacting both commercial trade and military logistics.

According to a senior Ukrainian official familiar with the operation, the explosive devices were triggered while a cargo train was in motion inside the tunnel. The aftermath of the operation has left the Russian Federal Security Service and railway workers attempting to minimize the resulting consequences. Although Ukraine’s security service has not publicly acknowledged the attack, Russia has also refrained from confirming the sabotage.

Russia’s state railroad company RZHD issued a statement acknowledging the incident. They reported that while the cargo train was passing through the tunnel, the locomotive crew noticed smoke emanating from one of the diesel fuel tanks. As a precautionary measure, the train was halted, and fire extinguishing trains were dispatched from nearby towns to contain the situation. The movement of trains was redirected along an alternative route with minimal disruptions, albeit with slightly increased travel time.

This covert operation showcases the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. It demonstrates Ukraine’s capability to strike deep into enemy territory and cause substantial disruptions. The consequences of this railway attack have far-reaching implications for both economic and military operations. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Russia and China will respond to this audacious act.

