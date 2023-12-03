Ukraine Blocks Former President’s Departure Amidst Allegations of Aligning with Pro-Putin Hungary’s Orban

Ukraine’s security service has recently announced that they have barred former president Petro Poroshenko from leaving the country, citing concerns that he planned to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has close ties with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The security service claims that Russia intended to exploit this meeting to undermine Ukrainian interests and create provocations against the country in the eyes of its foreign allies.

Poroshenko’s political party, European Solidarity, has vehemently denied these allegations, stating that the former president had only scheduled meetings in Poland and the United States. They also cautioned the security service against interfering in political matters. Despite this, Poroshenko was denied entry at a border post on Friday.

The Ukrainian security service has accused Orban of consistently holding an anti-Ukrainian stance and being a close friend of Putin. They argue that Orban seeks to remove the sanctions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine and opposes opening talks on Ukraine’s potential European Union membership. These positions clash with the Ukrainian government’s aspirations for closer integration with the EU.

While the security service claims that Russia planned to exploit the meeting with Orban in psychological operations against Ukraine, they have not provided any evidence to support their allegations. However, they assert that such meetings with representatives who espouse pro-Russian narratives have been used in the past to discredit Ukraine.

This incident highlights the growing tensions between Ukraine’s government and opposition, which have started to emerge on various internal matters like budgets and appointments. This stands in contrast to the initial unity that characterized the country’s response to the ongoing conflict. President Zelenskiy and Poroshenko have a history of rivalry, as they fiercely contested the 2019 presidential election, ultimately resulting in Zelenskiy’s victory.

As Ukraine is currently under martial law, officials are required to obtain approval for international travel. In Poroshenko’s case, his permission was rescinded following the receipt of a letter, the details of which have not been disclosed.

The office of President Zelenskiy has not commented on this matter, and Prime Minister Orban’s office has yet to respond to inquiries. Poroshenko, on the other hand, has accused Zelenskiy’s administration of meddling in politics ahead of upcoming elections.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these events will further influence the relationship between Ukraine, Hungary, and Russia, and the implications for Ukraine’s aspirations to join the European Union.

