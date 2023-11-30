A recent incident involving a freight train engulfed in flames inside a key rail tunnel in eastern Russia has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation. While initial reports suggested it was a cargo train fire, new information has emerged that points to a different narrative.

According to a confidential Ukrainian defense source, the fiery incident was not the result of a mere accident, but rather a deliberate act by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). This alleged source claimed that four explosive devices were detonated while the train was in motion, making it a carefully planned operation.

“The incident is believed to be another successful special operation by the SBU,” the source stated, shedding light on the possible motive behind the act. While the SBU has not commented officially on the matter, this revelation has ignited a fierce debate about the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Please note that CNN, the original source of this article, has not been able to independently confirm the occurrence of explosions on the railroad. Thus, further investigations are underway to ascertain the veracity of these claims.

This incident highlights the simmering conflict between Ukraine and Russia. For months, Ukraine has been launching targeted strikes within Russian borders in an attempt to erode domestic support for Moscow’s war efforts. The severity of this incident and its location on the crucial Baikal-Amur railway, the major rail connection between Russia and China, further raises questions about the motive behind such actions.

Authorities in Russia are taking the incident seriously, with a prosecutor dispatched to the area to coordinate the efforts of law enforcement and supervisory agencies. The East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office released a statement acknowledging a wagon in the freight train caught fire at the Itykit – Okusikan crossing of the East Siberian Railway while transiting through the Severomuisky tunnel.

Recovery and firefighting teams have been tirelessly working to extinguish the flames and minimize the consequences of the incident. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported. Russian authorities have assured the public that they will conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate measures depending on the findings.

Due to the incident, train traffic has been redirected along an alternative route, causing minor delays. The Russian Railway is currently evaluating the extent of the damage and working to restore normal operations.

As more information emerges, it is imperative to approach this incident with caution and allow the proper authorities to conduct their investigations. The implications of such actions, if proven true, could have far-reaching consequences for the already fragile relationship between Ukraine and Russia.