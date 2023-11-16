Ukraine Faces Challenges in Retaking Andriivka Village

Ukraine’s efforts to regain control of the village of Andriivka, located near Bakhmut, have encountered setbacks as fighting with Russian forces continues. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar initially declared the village as “ours,” stating that Kyiv’s forces were advancing in the Bakhmut sector. However, Ukrainian soldiers on the ground disputed the claim, emphasizing that battles were ongoing in both Andriivka and Klishchivka areas. Malyar later clarified the situation, attributing the premature announcement to a communication breakdown. She acknowledged that heavy fighting was still underway in Andriivka.

Bakhmut, a town formerly inhabited by approximately 70,000 people, fell under Russian control in May during a prolonged and brutal battle as part of Russia’s invasion. Since then, Ukrainian forces have been gradually regaining territory, primarily in the northern and southern flanks of the city. Andriivka, situated about 14 kilometers (nine miles) south of Bakhmut, had a population of fewer than 100 people before the war.

