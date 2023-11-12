Ukraine and Poland Engage in Diplomatic Discussions over Recent Comments

Ukraine and Poland have summoned each other’s ambassadors following an escalating dispute sparked by a foreign policy adviser to Poland’s president. Marcin Przydacz, the adviser, made comments suggesting that Ukraine should show more appreciation for Poland’s support in its conflict with Russia. Additionally, he emphasized that the Polish government must prioritize the interests of its farmers, referencing an upcoming ban on Ukrainian commodity imports.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for unity and stressed the significance of the solid support that Poland has provided Ukraine throughout the conflict. However, the exchange of statements between the two countries highlighted contentious issues.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry condemned the comments made by Przydacz, stating that they were “untrue and unacceptable.” They emphasized the deep friendship and strong relationship between the Ukrainian and Polish people, urging that politics should not undermine this bond.

Poland, in turn, summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to address the circumstances surrounding “comments of representatives of Ukrainian authorities,” without specifying the exact statements in question.

President Zelenskyy, commenting on the dispute, expressed his gratitude for Poland’s historical support and stressed the importance of maintaining unity. He also emphasized the need for emotions to cool down and assured that political differences would not spoil the relationship between the Ukrainian and Polish peoples.

The ban on Ukrainian grain imports implemented by Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia has contributed to the tensions. These countries sought to protect their local farmers, as Ukrainian grain, hindered by logistical issues resulting from the Russian invasion, flooded the Central European market, affecting prices and sales for local producers.

The ban is set to expire on 15 September, but there are calls for its extension until the end of the year. Polish Prime Minister has stated that his country will not lift the ban even if the European Union does not agree on its extension.

While Ukraine has criticized the ban as “unfriendly,” it has called on its partners and the European Commission to ensure the unhindered export of all Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU.

As the diplomatic discussions continue, both Ukraine and Poland remain committed to finding a resolution that preserves their strong bilateral relationship while addressing their respective concerns.

