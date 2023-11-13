An Unexpected Political Shift in Poland: Implications for Ukraine and EU Relations

In a surprising turn of events, Poland’s recent election has resulted in a victory for the liberal centrist opposition, causing potential implications for the country’s relations with both the European Union (EU) and neighboring Ukraine. While the incumbent Law and Justice (PiS) party secured the highest percentage of votes, opposition groups are expected to form a parliamentary majority.

The leader of the opposition Civic Coalition, Donald Tusk, framed the election as an opportunity to restore democratic norms and liberal values to Poland after years of nationalist and socially-conservative rhetoric. This shift towards a pro-EU and pro-Ukraine stance is unlikely to be welcomed by Moscow, as Russia has been seeking closer relationships with other nations like China and India. EU unity remains a challenge for Russian President Vladimir Putin, considering the ongoing sanctions on Russia and the military and economic support packages for Ukraine.

Poland, with its fifth-largest economy and population in the EU, has been a significant member since 2004. It plays a crucial geopolitical role as a NATO base, housing around 10,000 U.S. troops. Furthermore, Poland has provided refuge for over a million Ukrainian citizens affected by the war. However, tensions have arisen both within the EU and between Poland and Ukraine. The EU has expressed concerns regarding Poland’s ban on abortion and erosion of judicial independence, leading to withheld funding. Additionally, disputes over Ukrainian grain imports and Polish restrictions on Ukrainian produce have strained relations between the two countries, with Poland announcing a halt in weapon supplies to Ukraine.

In light of Donald Tusk’s previous role as European Council president, it is anticipated that he will strive to realign Poland with EU values, potentially leading to the unlocking of bloc funds and a more cooperative stance on EU policies. Moreover, this victory prevents the emergence of a populist Euroskeptic alliance in Central Europe, which could have created internal tensions within the EU.

The relationship between Poland and Ukraine has been influenced by the election campaign. While the Law and Justice party faced pressure to stand up for Polish interests amidst clashes with Ukrainian interests, the far-right Confederation party criticized the EU and Polish foreign policy approach to Ukraine. Their underperformance in the election diminished their potential impact on Poland’s position towards Ukraine. Nevertheless, the overarching shared strategic interest between the two countries in challenging Russian aggression is expected to remain intact regardless of political shifts.

Moving forward, questions remain regarding the formation and unity of the new government and its ability to implement its agenda. Nonetheless, Poland’s role as a hub for humanitarian aid, support for Russian sanctions, and a destination for Ukrainian refugees is likely to continue.

