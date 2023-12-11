Ukraine Gains Allies to Safeguard Maritime Routes and Bolster Security in the Black Sea

Following recent developments in the Black Sea, the United Kingdom and Norway have formed a coalition to assist Ukraine in ensuring the security of its maritime export routes. The primary objective of this alliance is to support Ukraine in upgrading its Navy to align with Western allies and strengthen security in the Black Sea region. A crucial first step in this alliance involves the U.K. providing Ukraine with two minehunter ships.

Ukraine has faced significant challenges in its maritime trade due to Russian interference, including airstrikes and sea mines. This interference has had a detrimental impact on Ukraine’s ability to transport commodities, including vital food exports. In response, the U.K. aims to enhance Ukraine’s naval capabilities to counter these threats and safeguard maritime transportation routes.

“The rebuilding of the Ukrainian Navy has begun,” stated British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps. “The UK will bring together our allies in a new coalition to give Ukraine the power to rule the waves.”

The transfer of two Royal Navy Sandown-class mine countermeasures vessels will further strengthen Ukraine’s naval forces. These vessels, meticulously constructed with nonmagnetic materials, minimize the risk of triggering sensitive weapons. Additionally, the Dutch government has pledged to provide Ukraine with two minehunter ships of the Alkmaar class, which will be transferred once the Royal Netherlands Navy receives replacement vessels in 2025.

Access to the Black Sea is regulated by the Montreux Convention of 1936, with Turkey having the authority to deny entry to warships from belligerent nations. Hence, negotiations with Turkey will be necessary for the deployment of coalition forces in the region.

The formation of this coalition is not just limited to providing maritime support; it also aims to collaborate with Ukraine’s Navy and Defence Ministry to develop additional capabilities. This includes the establishment of a Marine Corps and river-patrol craft to defend coastal and inland waterways.

By strengthening Ukraine’s naval forces and augmenting security measures in the Black Sea, this coalition strives to keep the region free from Russian interference. The successful implementation of these initiatives will not only safeguard Ukraine’s maritime export routes but also contribute to global food security.

