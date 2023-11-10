Bulgaria Seeks to Lift Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports, Dividing European Countries

SOFIA — The Bulgarian government has expressed its support for lifting the ban on Ukrainian grain imports in exchange for additional compensation for its farmers. However, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia are advocating for the ban to be extended by the European Commission and have threatened to take unilateral action if their demands are not met.

In an effort to protect their domestic agricultural sectors, Bulgaria and the four other countries have imposed restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports over the past 18 months. These countries attribute the influx of Ukrainian products to the decline in prices on their local markets.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the disruption of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, has prompted the European Union to become a key transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.

Source: [Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty](https://www.rferl.org/)