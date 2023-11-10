Ukraine Sends a Message to Alleged War Criminals with Car Bombing

Ukraine made a bold move by admitting its responsibility for the car bomb explosion that killed Mikhail Filiponenko, a prominent figure backed by Russia. The Ukrainian military spy agency claims that Filiponenko was not just an ally of Russia, but a “war criminal” and “executioner.” This act of retribution is seen as a warning to all those considered “traitors” and “war criminals” in Ukraine’s eyes.

The car bombing took place in the early hours of the morning, leaving the dark-colored SUV mangled and stained with blood. Ukraine’s military spy agency, in collaboration with local “resistance” forces, swiftly confirmed their involvement in eliminating Filiponenko. Their claims state that he ran “torture camps” in Luhansk, where prisoners of war and even civilians endured inhumane treatment.

The Ukrainian spies declared that Filiponenko himself brutally tortured people, reinforcing their justification for this act of violence. The clear message that Ukraine wants to convey is that those who collaborate with Russia and are deemed enemies of Ukraine will face severe consequences. The hunt for such individuals continues, as stated by Kyiv’s intelligence operatives.

Filiponenko had a long history of involvement in the pro-Russian separatist movement in Luhansk, dating back to 2014. He held a prominent position within the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic, which Ukraine identifies as a terrorist organization. His survival of a previous car bombing in February only served to delay the inevitable.

While Ukraine takes responsibility for this targeted assassination, Russia has launched its own investigation into the incident, classifying it as an “act of terror.” Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-backed leader of the Luhansk People’s Republic, expressed deep sorrow over Filiponenko’s death, calling him a “real man” and a patriotic defender of Luhansk.

This event is not the first of its kind, as Russia has previously accused Ukraine of orchestrating car bombings and assassinations on its soil. However, Ukraine has typically denied or remained silent on such allegations. Whether this bold move by Ukraine will escalate tensions between the neighboring countries or send a strong message to alleged war criminals remains to be seen.

