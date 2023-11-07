Ukraine’s Rising Strikes in Crimea: A Blow to Moscow’s Control

Ukraine has recently escalated its attacks on military targets in Crimea, the region that was annexed by Russia almost a decade ago. This campaign has involved the use of air and sea drones, as well as missiles, to destroy an air base, a naval port, a warship, and a submarine. In the latest strike, Ukraine targeted a headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, causing significant damage to a building that symbolized Russia’s occupation of Crimea.

The strategic aim of Ukraine’s strikes in Crimea is to raise the cost for Moscow in maintaining control over the peninsula. By attacking targets within Crimea, Ukraine aims to demonstrate to Russia that its security and control over the region are not guaranteed. Samuel Bendett, an analyst at a think tank near Washington, explains that Ukraine wants to send a clear message to Russia that it can strike at will in Crimea, weakening the Kremlin’s position.

Retaking Crimea is a critical objective for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, Moscow has faced little military threat to its occupation until now. The occupation has been supported by the promotion of immigration from Russia and a crackdown on dissent by a Kremlin-installed regional administration. This campaign has led to human rights abuses and the arrest of many individuals, particularly from Crimea’s Tatar ethnic group.

To achieve its goal of eliminating the threat from Crimea, Ukraine has deployed longer-range cruise missiles donated by Britain and provided by France. These strikes have exposed weaknesses in Russia’s air defense system, resulting in the redeployment of antimissile batteries from other parts of the battlefield to Crimea.

In response, Russia has dispersed its military supplies and ammunition across the region to sustain its forces fighting against Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Moscow anticipates that Ukraine’s attacks will continue but believes that a ground assault on Crimea is unlikely until Russian forces in northern regions are defeated.

While Ukraine’s strikes have caused damage, they have not yet reached a critical point for Moscow. The ultimate goal for Ukraine is to disrupt Russian logistics and control in order to gain an advantage on the front lines. The progress made so far has been limited, but Ukraine remains steadfast in its efforts to weaken Russia’s control over Crimea.