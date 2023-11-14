Heritage Under Fire: The Cultural Devastation in Ukraine

Last month, the United Nations released a report detailing war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, including deliberate killings and widespread use of torture. However, there is another aspect of the conflict that has yet to be fully examined: the intentional destruction of cultural property, which is also classified as a war crime. Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of targeting not only churches and libraries but also looting the country’s most important museums.

While the act of plunder during times of war is unfortunately nothing new, Ukrainian investigators argue that this situation is different. They believe that Russia is waging a campaign of cultural genocide in an attempt to destroy Ukraine’s national identity. As a result, a network of cultural warriors has emerged in Ukraine, determined to build a case against Russia and preserve their heritage.

One of these cultural warriors is Ihor Poshyvailo, the director of the Contemporary Maidan Museum in Kyiv. Poshyvailo took us to the remains of the Church of the Nativity, which had been deliberately shelled by Russian forces during their retreat. This church, which had stood since 1862 and survived multiple wars and revolutions, was now reduced to rubble. Poshyvailo believes that the Russians’ message in targeting this church was clear: they wanted to erase Ukraine and its traditions from existence.

The church was not just a place of worship, but also housed unique centuries-old folk art. This was just one example of the hundreds of churches that have been damaged or destroyed. To document and fight against this cultural devastation, Poshyvailo co-founded the Heritage Emergency Response Initiative. This group travels to damaged sites, interviewing eyewitnesses and salvaging what they can in order to preserve Ukraine’s cultural legacy.

The destruction goes beyond churches. Museums, libraries, and monuments have all been targeted and destroyed throughout Ukraine. Last year, a small folk museum near Kyiv was completely razed to the ground by Russian forces. Farther east, a museum was destroyed by Russian artillery, with locals desperately carrying out the only surviving statue. Ukrainian cultural experts believe that this strategy of destruction is a direct order from the Kremlin, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has long dismissed Ukraine’s right to exist.

In addition to the physical destruction, museum workers themselves are at risk. Many have been arrested or kidnapped by Russian soldiers, who seek information about valuable collections and view museum workers as community leaders. Milena Chorna, head of international exhibits at the National War Museum in Kyiv, has set up a museum crisis hotline to assist workers in the war zone trying to protect their collections.

The devastation of Ukraine’s cultural heritage is not only an attack on its past but also an attempt to shape its future. By destroying the country’s heritage, Russia hopes to erase Ukraine’s identity and lay claim to its territories. The battle to preserve Ukraine’s cultural legacy is a vital part of the ongoing conflict, with cultural warriors on the frontlines fighting to ensure that future generations can connect with their history.

FAQs:

1. What is cultural genocide?

Cultural genocide refers to the intentional destruction and erasure of a group’s cultural heritage and identity.

2. What is the Heritage Emergency Response Initiative?

The Heritage Emergency Response Initiative is a group dedicated to documenting and preserving cultural sites and artifacts that have been damaged or destroyed during conflict.

3. Why are museum workers being targeted?

Museum workers are targeted because they possess valuable collections and are seen as community leaders, making them potential sources of information and influence.