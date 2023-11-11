Understanding the Complexity of a Sniper Mission

Sniper missions are intense and demanding operations that require sharp focus and skill. The goal is always clear: to eliminate the enemy. However, the process of taking another person’s life is seldom discussed openly. This article explores the moral dilemmas faced by soldiers during sniper missions, shedding light on the intricate dynamics behind the act of killing.

During a recent assignment in southern Ukraine, I had the opportunity to accompany a team of Ukrainian snipers on a mission. One soldier, who went by the call sign Raptor, broke the silence and candidly shared his moral reflections on killing. It was a rare moment of transparency on the battlefield.

The snipers positioned themselves in a half-destroyed building, overlooking the front line. With rifles at the ready, they patiently waited for any signs of movement. The distant sound of gunfire filled the air. As the hours ticked by, hunger struck, and I resorted to a cold chicken nugget I had purchased earlier in the day from a nearby gas station.

The journey to this point had been arduous. We embarked early in the morning, enduring a long and bumpy ride over treacherous roads. Their decision to allow me to accompany them was based on my past experience as a U.S. Marine corporal leading a sniper team in southern Afghanistan. Despite the language barrier, they trusted that I understood the intricacies of their work.

Raptor, weary from the ongoing conflict, spoke openly about the transition from target practice to killing humans. He had honed his shooting skills in competitions, but now he faced an entirely different scenario. Taking someone’s life from a distance meant grappling with the aftermath of a bullet traveling through the air, piercing cloth, and ultimately flesh. It forced Raptor to confront his own acts of violence.

“I’m not proud of this,” Raptor began, his voice somber. The weight of his words hung in the air, emphasizing the gravity of his role as a sniper.

Violence is an inevitable part of war, but it is perceived differently by those directly involved and those observing from a distance. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged the region into unprecedented brutality, leaving cities in ruins and countless lives lost. The world seems to have grown desensitized to the horrors of war, as casualty numbers are treated like scorecards. Gruesome videos of combatants meeting their demise circulate online, perpetuating the digitalization of warfare.

Yet, beneath these stark realities, an entire generation in Ukraine and Russia is being silently decimated, one death at a time.

Military personnel often rely on the hierarchical structure of their forces to rationalize their actions. Ukrainian soldiers understand that losing the war would mean losing their country to an invader. Their acts of violence are framed as fulfilling their orders and duties, rather than a reflection of their inherent viciousness.

Raptor’s introspection and clarity struck a chord. Reflecting on my own experience, I realized how reluctant we were to contemplate the humanity of our enemies during my time in Afghanistan. They were reduced to mere targets, devoid of complexity or individuality. Our focus centered on eliminating them before they could harm us any further.

It has taken years for me to appreciate the extent of our indoctrination. Raptor, however, was already grappling with these concepts. In a stairwell amidst the distant echoes of artillery, he revealed his struggle.

“I think of people on the other side,” Raptor confessed. “They might not want to be here, but they are here.”

For Raptor, the moral purpose behind his actions became intertwined with the atrocities committed by Russian forces. He did not seek to kill, but he felt compelled to eliminate the threat they posed. As for myself and my fellow soldiers, the reasons driving our choices to kill remain elusive even years after the conflict ended.

We found ourselves caught in a poorly executed counterinsurgency campaign, attempting to support a corrupt government that faltered once the United States withdrew its presence. Our primary objective became protecting one another, an ideology that united us amidst the chaos. We stumbled through our missions, exhausted and obedient, reciting the lines fed to us by our leaders. Yet, now, we grapple with the uncomfortable truth of our own actions and the violence we inflicted.

Raptor and his team concluded their mission without firing a single shot. As we made our way back, I couldn’t help but feel a tinge of envy toward their team. They had eluded the trap of perceiving their actions as “good kills.”

Sniper missions are complex and emotionally charged endeavors. While it is crucial to acknowledge the grim reality of killing, it is equally important to explore the multifaceted nature of these acts. Only by delving deeper into the moral intricacies of warfare can we gain a better understanding of its impacts.

