UK Plans to Prohibit American XL Bully Dogs in Response to Recent Incidents

The United Kingdom is set to implement a ban on American XL Bully dogs, following concerns raised by the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. Sunak described these dogs as a threat to the communities, highlighting a series of recent attacks that have caused public distress. One such incident led to the severe injury of an 11-year-old girl. In response, Sunak has instructed government ministers to collaborate with law enforcement and canine experts to legally define the specific characteristics of American XL Bully dogs.

Currently, the breed is not recognized by prominent dog organizations such as the Kennel Club in Britain or the American Kennel Club in the United States. Consequently, Sunak emphasized the urgency of establishing a legal definition for this breed and implementing necessary measures swiftly. He stated, “It is not currently a breed defined in law, so this vital first step must happen fast.” Adding to this, Sunak explained that the breed would be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act, with new laws expected to be in place by the end of the year.

Amid growing concerns, discussions about the banning of American XL Bully dogs were initiated after a fatal attack that potentially involved this breed. Prime Minister Sunak emphasized the danger these dogs pose to communities, especially children, expressing solidarity with the nation’s distress over recent incidents. However, it’s important to note that the American XL Bully dog is not the only breed banned in the United Kingdom to protect public safety. Pitbull terriers, Japanese tosas, dogo Argentinos, and fila Brasileiros are already prohibited under current regulations (The Associated Press).

American XL Bully dogs have roots in the American pit bull terrier breed. Some activists argue that the breed should be added to the banned list, claiming that they possess inherent dangerous traits. Contrarily, the United Kingdom Kennel Club, which does not recognize the breed, maintains that no specific breed is inherently dangerous. They argue that focusing on breed-specific bans overlooks the more significant factors that contribute to attacks, primarily irresponsible dog owners who train their dogs to be aggressive.

