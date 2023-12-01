New Article: A Cold Blast Sweeps Across the UK with Snow and Freezing Temperatures

A chilling weather front has descended upon the United Kingdom, bringing with it plummeting temperatures and the potential for snow. As the current cold spell continues, parts of the UK could experience frigid temperatures as low as -10C (14F) on Friday.

Eastern England and regions of Scotland are under a warning for ice and snow overnight, which will extend into Saturday. As a result of the frosty conditions, some schools have closed and there have been disruptions on the roads.

On Thursday, the UK experienced its coldest night since mid-March, with temperatures dipping to -9.4C in Cumbria. Even major towns and cities like Manchester, Edinburgh, south-west London, and Birmingham saw temperatures ranging from -3C to -6C. Snowfall was reported in areas of south-west England, Yorkshire, the North East, and Scotland, with more snow expected in hilly regions such as the North York Moors and parts of Scotland.

The hazardous conditions have had various impacts across the country. In Cornwall, over 30 schools closed or opened late due to the dangerous conditions, while the North East woke up to a beautiful blanket of snow. These snowy conditions have caused delays for motorists and led to the closure of some schools. Authorities in County Durham reported several road accidents due to the snowy roads, and North Yorkshire Police found themselves dealing with 100 cars stuck between Whitby and Scarborough.

Here are some of the coldest places overnight from Thursday into Friday morning:

– Shap, Cumbria, England: -9.4C

– Eskdalemuir, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland: -8C

– Katesbridge, Co Down, Northern Ireland: -6.2C

– Whitchurch, Pembrokeshire, Wales: -6C

Yellow warnings for ice in Northern Ireland and south-west England expired at 10:00 AM, but freezing fog posed an additional hazard for central and south-eastern areas of England on Friday morning.

During the day, large parts of the UK experienced cold and sunny weather, but temperatures barely rose above freezing in many areas. However, as the evening approached and clear skies prevailed, temperatures were set to plummet below freezing. The Met Office warned that areas 100m to 200m above sea level, particularly in Northern Ireland and western Scotland, could expect 2cm to 5cm of snow.

Friday night is anticipated to be even colder than previous nights, with temperatures reaching as low as -4 to -8C in several areas, and potentially as low as -10C in northeast Scotland.

While there will be further wintry showers around North Sea coasts, the weekend is forecast to bring rain, sleet, and snow showers from the west. There is even the possibility of significant snowfall in Wales, the Midlands, and parts of northern England by Sunday morning, even at lower altitudes.

In addition to the wintry weather, the UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold-health alert for several regions in England. This alert indicates that the entire health service is likely to be affected by the cold weather, potentially putting the entire population at risk.

