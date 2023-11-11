UK to Label Wagner Group as a “Terrorist” Organization, Marking Significant Step in Global Security

The United Kingdom government is preparing to declare Wagner, a notorious Russian mercenary group, as a “terrorist” organization. This pivotal decision, anticipated to be announced on Wednesday, aims to combat the threats posed by Wagner to global security.

A draft order will be submitted to the UK Parliament, empowering authorities to categorize and seize Wagner’s assets as “terrorist” property. This designation will not only render membership in the group illegal within the UK but will also criminalize any support or association with it.

The move to proscribe Wagner under the Terrorism Act 2000 reflects the significant concerns regarding the organization’s activities and the risks it poses to British nationals overseas. The Home Office emphasized the scale and nature of Wagner’s operations as key factors in the decision-making process.

Describing Wagner as a “violent and destructive” entity, Home Secretary Suella Braverman condemned the group as a military instrument wielded by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Braverman further highlighted the grave threat posed by Wagner to global security.

It is important to note that the UK has already imposed sanctions on Wagner, targeting its senior commanders and affiliates connected to operations in Africa, over allegations of human rights abuses. Nevertheless, pressure mounted on the government to take more stringent action.

Renowned news outlet The Guardian revealed that the opposition Labour party had called for this proscription as early as February, expressing its satisfaction that the government has finally taken action. The shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, expressed support for the move on his X account (formerly known as Twitter), asserting the need to prosecute Putin for his crimes.

Wagner first gained international attention due to its prominent role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, particularly in the capture of Bakhmut city in May. The group has also engaged in activities across multiple African countries and Syria.

It is worth noting that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Wagner, met an untimely demise in August when his private jet crashed en route from Moscow to St Petersburg. His death occurred shortly after his failed attempt to lead a mutiny against Russia’s top military leaders.

Recent reports indicate that Wagner troops have been deployed to Belarus, and their future involvement in Ukraine remains uncertain. As the Putin regime grapples with the aftermath of the armed monster it created, the continuing destabilizing actions of Wagner serve only to align with the Kremlin’s political objectives, as emphasized by Braverman.

“This proscription order unequivocally codifies their status as terrorists under UK law,” Braverman declared, firmly reaffirming the gravity of their designation and the importance of taking decisive action to address this pressing global security concern.

FAQs: