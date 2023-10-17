Britain to Declare Russian Mercenary Group Wagner as a Terrorist Organization

Britain is set to declare the Russian mercenary group Wagner as a terrorist organization, making it illegal to be a member or support the group. A draft order will be presented to Parliament, allowing Wagner’s assets to be categorized as terrorist property and seized, according to a statement from the interior ministry.

Interior Minister Suella Braverman described Wagner as a “violent and destructive” organization that has acted as a tool for Vladimir Putin’s Russia overseas. The British statement highlighted Wagner’s involvement in looting, torture, and “barbarous murders” across Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa, labeling it a threat to global security.

The order, expected to come into force on September 13, will criminalize belonging to or promoting the group, arranging or addressing its meetings, and publicly displaying its logo. Violation of the order could result in up to 14 years in jail.

Wagner has operated in Syria, as well as several countries in northern and western Africa. The group recruited thousands of convicts from Russian prisons to fight in Ukraine and served as the main assault force for Russia’s winter offensive there in 2022-2023.

The move to declare Wagner as a terrorist organization has been welcomed by David Lammy, the opposition Labour Party’s foreign affairs spokesman, who described it as “long overdue.” Lammy also called for the prosecution of Putin for his aggression.

It’s worth noting that the Russian government, represented by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, stated that Wagner does not exist from a legal point of view and declined to comment on the measure.

In previous actions, Britain sanctioned Wagner’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in 2020, and the entire group in March 2022. Additionally, individuals and businesses with links to Wagner in the Central African Republic, Mali, and Sudan were sanctioned by Britain in July of this year.