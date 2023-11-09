Russia Accused of Missile Attack on Cargo Ship in Black Sea

In an unprecedented move, Britain has publicly accused Russia of launching a missile attack on a civilian cargo ship at a port in the Black Sea. This targeted attack, which occurred on August 24th, was allegedly successfully thwarted by Ukrainian defenses. The Ukrainian government has been working diligently to enable stranded vessels in the Odesa port to sail into open waters after the collapse of the UN-backed Black Sea grains corridor.

Although this is the first time an official statement has been made regarding a ship being targeted since Ukraine’s efforts to allow vessels to depart from Odesa, it is not an isolated incident. Four cargo ships have managed to sail from the port since August 18th. The revelation of this attack was made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a parliamentary update on the G20 summit. Sunak stated, “Thanks to declassified intelligence, we know the Russian military targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with multiple missiles on the 24th of August.”

The targeted cargo ship was flying the Liberian flag and was located in the port at the time of the attack. The British foreign office confirmed that the missiles, including two “Kalibr” missiles fired from a Black Sea Fleet missile carrier, were successfully shot down by Ukrainian defenses. Russia’s defense ministry has yet to respond to requests for comment.

This recent attack further escalates the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as raising concerns for the safety of civilian vessels in the Black Sea. The United States and Britain had already issued warnings in July about potential Russian attacks on Ukrainian grain facilities and civilian shipping in the region. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly issued a statement, saying, “Putin is trying to win a war he will not win, and these attacks show just how desperate he is. In targeting cargo ships and Ukrainian infrastructure, Russia is hurting the rest of the world.”

The international community must remain vigilant and work together to address these escalating threats in the Black Sea region. Safeguarding the safety and security of civilian vessels and upholding the principles of international maritime law are of utmost importance to ensure regional stability and peace.