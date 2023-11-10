New Global Initiative Aims to Manage Risks of Advanced AI

In a landmark achievement, 28 countries, including the US, the EU, and China, have signed an agreement to collectively manage the risks associated with advanced forms of artificial intelligence (AI). This announcement was made at the UK’s AI Safety Summit, where experts and industry leaders gathered to discuss the future of AI.

The agreement specifically focuses on what is known as “frontier AI” – highly advanced forms of technology with capabilities that are yet to be fully understood. The aim is to proactively address potential risks and ensure the long-term future of AI for the benefit of future generations.

While concerns have been raised about the potential dangers of AI, it is important to address the risks grounded in present-day challenges rather than speculating about unlikely future threats. One of the key issues is the impact AI could have on job displacement and the entrenchment of bias in AI systems.

Commenting on the importance of managing AI risks, King Charles stated that the development of advanced AI is as significant as the discovery of electricity and emphasized the need for urgency, unity, and collective strength in addressing these risks.

The UK government, in coordination with other nations, has initiated the Bletchley Declaration, which underscores the urgent need to understand and manage AI risks. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed this agreement as a significant achievement and a step towards safeguarding the future.

Recognizing the global nature of the AI challenge, other countries have also stressed the importance of a collaborative approach to managing this technology. China’s Vice Minister Wu Zhaohui urged for global collaboration and the sharing of knowledge to make AI technologies accessible to the public, emphasizing a spirit of openness.

Building on this collaborative momentum, the US announced its plans to establish its own AI Safety Institute, a testament to the growing recognition of the need to proactively manage AI risks.

The next summit, which will be held virtually, will be hosted by the Republic of Korea in six months’ time. France is set to host the subsequent in-person event after one year.

