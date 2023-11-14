UK: Civilian Ship Struck by Russian Anti-Radar Missile, Resulting in Fatalities and Injuries

In a tragic incident, a civilian Liberian-flagged cargo ship was hit by a Russian anti-radar missile at the Pivdennyi port in Odesa, Ukraine, resulting in the death of a harbor pilot and injuries to three crew members and a port worker. The British Ministry of Defense confirmed this unsettling event and stated that the missile, believed to be an AS-17 Krypton, was likely intended for targeting Ukrainian military radars in the area.

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry provided additional details, revealing that the cargo ship was loading freight iron ore destined for China, which happens to be a key ally of Russia. The ministry explained that there was a “realistic possibility” that the missile locked onto the civilian ship’s radar, assuming there was no live military radar signature in the vicinity. If this scenario did indeed occur, it would expose a glaring display of inadequate weapons deployment strategies on the part of the Russian pilot.

Furthermore, the British Defense Ministry has shed light on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the strain it is placing on the country’s domestic military resources. The ministry’s daily intelligence report emphasized that Russia’s ability to maintain sufficient defense capabilities across its vast territory is being overextended due to the conflict. The loss of several Russian SA-21 long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems has also been observed, suggesting that Russia may need to reallocate SAMs typically used to safeguard remote regions in order to sustain its coverage of Ukraine.

It is important to note that SA-21 missiles possess a formidable range of up to 400 kilometers, as described by the British report. These SAMs are strategically deployed throughout Russia, including along its borders, contributing to its air defense posture. The hypothetical removal of such systems from these locations would undoubtedly weaken Russia’s defenses on its peripheries, according to the British ministry.

Amidst these developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the ongoing conflict in his daily speech. He expressed gratitude for the successful rescue of 89 Ukrainian nationals from Gaza thus far and emphasized the importance of protecting civilians in the face of the Middle East conflict. Zelenskyy also stressed the essential role of international stability, as the repercussions of the war should not jeopardize global security. In a conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, they also discussed global food security and the significance of Ukraine’s maritime export corridors, which Zelenskyy referred to as one of the country’s major achievements. These corridors not only ensure Ukraine’s security but also contribute to global stability.

Meanwhile, in eastern Ukraine, Russia continues to intensify its assault on Avdiika, a town that serves as a gateway to the city of Donetsk. Russian forces have been targeting Avdiika persistently since mid-October, focusing their efforts on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions following their unsuccessful push towards Kyiv at the beginning of the invasion. The head of Avdiika’s military administration reported that despite frequent shelling, the wet ground resulting from recent rainfall has hindered the advancement of Russian infantry.

The Ukrainian General Staff released an evening report, revealing that they successfully repelled numerous attacks near Avdiika, as well as in the Maryinka sector and Bakhmut area.

